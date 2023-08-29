Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded release date and time for all regions

Season 5 Reloaded update for MW2 and Warzone 2 is just around the corner. The upcoming mid-season update has a host of content under its belt for both titles. Apart from three new weapons joining the games, players will be able to access a plethora of new game modes across the two titles, new Operators, features, Camo challenges, and a lot more.

The Season 5 update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 went live on August 2, 2023. It introduced classic maps from the past, new weapons, and numerous new additions. Although it wasn't revolutionary in terms of gameplay, it came with a lot of different events that established the narrative for the upcoming Modern Warfare 3.

It has been 28 days since Season 5 began, and now it has reached the mid-season point. As Call of Duty's release schedule goes, it's time for the Season 5 Reloaded patch. That said, in this article, we'll take a closer look at the release date and time for the S5 Reloaded update of MW2 and Warzone 2.

When does MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded go live?

Expand Tweet

Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded update will go live on August 30, 2023, at 9 AM PT. The update will be available worldwide and on all platforms, i.e., PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam). However, depending on the region one resides in, this date might be shifted by a day.

That said, for the convenience of players, here's when the update is scheduled to go live around the world:

Eastern Time (ET): August 30, 2023, at 12 PM (noon)

August 30, 2023, at 12 PM (noon) Brasília Time (BRT): August 30, 2023, at 1 PM

August 30, 2023, at 1 PM British Summer Time (BST): August 30, 2023, at 5 PM

August 30, 2023, at 5 PM Central European Time (CET): August 30, 2023, at 6 PM

August 30, 2023, at 6 PM Eastern European Time (EET): August 30, 2023, at 7 PM

August 30, 2023, at 7 PM Dubai Time (GST): August 30, 2023, at 8 PM

August 30, 2023, at 8 PM India Standard Time (IST): August 30, 2023, at 9:30 PM

August 30, 2023, at 9:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): August 31, 2023, at 12 AM (midnight)

August 31, 2023, at 12 AM (midnight) Japan Standard Time (JST): August 31, 2023, at 1 AM

August 31, 2023, at 1 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): August 31, 2023, at 2 AM

As evident by the above list of different time zones for players residing in China, Japan, and Australia, the update will go live on August 31, 2023.

That covers everything that there is to know about the release date and time for the Season 5 Reloaded update of MW2 and Warzone 2 around the globe. With the arrival of new Operators like Lara Croft and the three new additions to the arsenal, the upcoming update is set to be a game-changer.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Modern Warfare 3, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone news.