When does Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded go live? Expected release date for all regions

The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded update is just around the corner. Season 5 was released on August 2, and will soon receive a "Reloaded" update, which usually comes in the middle of the ongoing stage. It will appear in the coming weeks and bring plenty of new content to overhaul proceedings. Notably, Season 5 of WZ 2 brought a plethora of improvements, including a slew of unique weaponry, like the Carrack.300 and FR Avancer, and Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg as Operator packages. Reloaded has hinted that more weapons are on their way.

Here's everything you should know about Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded's release date and time for all the regions.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded expected release date

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded update will follow a pattern that is consistent with previous editions. Each Season lasts between 55 and 75 days, based on the Wednesday mid-season update. With the current one adhering to that structure, Reloaded is expected to become available on August 30, 2023.

Call of Duty seasonal updates are always released on a Wednesday. Activision will probably push it to four weeks, which gives us the August 30 deadline. Of course, if Activision releases a new date, or if we're correct, we'll edit this page to reflect the official Reloaded release date. Until then, it's anyone's guess when Reloaded will arrive for the community's enjoyment.

Season updates are expected to be available on Wednesday at times as follows:

August 31, 2 am AEDT (Australia)

August 30, 5 pm GMT (UK)

August 30, 7 pm MSK (Moscow)

August 30, 6 pm CEST (Central Europe)

August 31, 1 am JST (Japan)

August 31, 12 am CST (China)

August 31, 4 am NZDT (New Zealand)

August 30, 9 am PT (US West Coast)

August 30, 12 pm ET (US East Coast)

August 30, 11 am CT (Illinois)

August 30, 9:30 pm IST (India)

What content is coming in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded

Silhouette of 21 Savage Hip-Hop Operator in MW2 and Warzone Season 5 (Image via Activision)

As for Season 5 Reloaded, the community is pretty well-informed thanks to the Season 5 Roadmap, which was posted shortly before the August 2 update. It informed of multiple new features, goods, and weaponry that would be available during the season.

A new DRC - Zone 1 multiplayer map, Fort Resurgence battle royale scenarios, Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage Operator Skins, a new SMG, a new AR, and much more are included. On top of the confirmed updates, even more material is expected, with the typical swaths of bug patches and weapon modifications arriving with new content.

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is now available on Windows PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.