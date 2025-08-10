Best ABR A1 loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The ABR A1 is a new assault rifle introduced in Black Ops 6 and Warzone with the Season 5 update. The name is new, but it's a popular weapon in the series, which is recognized as the AUG. In this version, it features a three-round burst fire mode with high damage and good handling. However, its moderate recoil and limited range require a little control and customization.In Warzone, the ABR A1 excels in Resurgence modes, where medium-range fights are common. In Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, it performs well on larger maps.This article will cover the best ABR A1 loadout to reduce its weaknesses and maximize its performance in both Black Ops 6 and Warzone.Best ABR A1 loadout in Black Ops 6To customize the best ABR A1 loadout in Black Ops 6, it’s recommended to use the following attachments:Muzzle: SuppressorFire Mod: Rapid FireBarrel: Reinforced BarrelOptic: Kepler MicroflexMagazine: Extended IThe Suppressor helps you stay off the enemy radar, which can make it harder for opponents to pinpoint your exact location when you fire.The Rapid Fire mod transforms the weapon from burst fire to fully automatic. This is especially useful in multiplayer matches. Although it slightly reduces bullet velocity, the increased fire rate and full-auto capability make it a solid choice for various battle scenarios.The Reinforced Barrel compensates for the reduced bullet velocity, enhancing it by 20%, which maintains the weapon's effectiveness at longer ranges.The Kepler Microflex is a popular optic with a clean and precise sight, offering better control and accuracy. This attachment is more of a personal preference, so you can swap it out for any optic you’re comfortable with.The Extended Mag I increases the magazine size to 45 rounds. It lets you engage multiple enemies without having to reload frequently.Also read: All Black Ops 6 Season 5 Ranked Play rewards and how to get themBest ABR A1 loadout in WarzoneTo create the best ABR A1 loadout in Warzone, it’s recommended to use the following attachments:Muzzle: Monolithic SuppressorBarrel: Gain-Twist BarrelFire Mods: 5.56 Nato OverpressuredMagazine: Extended Mag IIOptic: Volzhskiy ReflexThe Monolithic Suppressor keeps you off the radar, as well as increases the bullet velocity and damage range.The Gain-Twist Barrel gives a massive boost to bullet velocity, which improves its long-range accuracy and overall performance in distant fights.The 5.56 NATO Overpressured fire mod further boosts bullet velocity by 20%, making the weapon even more accurate and lethal at longer ranges.The Extended Mag II is crucial in Warzone, as enemies typically have more armor. A larger magazine lets you take them down without reloading much.For the optic, the Volzhskiy offers a clean sight picture. However, optic choice is ultimately a matter of personal preference, so use whatever feels the most comfortable to you.Also read: All Warzone Ranked Play changes in Season 5: SR adjustments and restrictionCheck out our other Call of Duty articles:Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5All Black Ops 6 Season 5 Ranked Play rewards and how to get themAll Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 bundles: Everything we knowBlack Ops 6 Season 5 patch notes: New maps, modes, and more