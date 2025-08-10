Best ABR A1 loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Aug 10, 2025 04:52 GMT
Exploring the best ABR A1 loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)
Exploring the best ABR A1 loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The ABR A1 is a new assault rifle introduced in Black Ops 6 and Warzone with the Season 5 update. The name is new, but it's a popular weapon in the series, which is recognized as the AUG. In this version, it features a three-round burst fire mode with high damage and good handling. However, its moderate recoil and limited range require a little control and customization.

Ad

In Warzone, the ABR A1 excels in Resurgence modes, where medium-range fights are common. In Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, it performs well on larger maps.

This article will cover the best ABR A1 loadout to reduce its weaknesses and maximize its performance in both Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Best ABR A1 loadout in Black Ops 6

To customize the best ABR A1 loadout in Black Ops 6, it’s recommended to use the following attachments:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Muzzle: Suppressor
  • Fire Mod: Rapid Fire
  • Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
  • Optic: Kepler Microflex
  • Magazine: Extended I
Ad

The Suppressor helps you stay off the enemy radar, which can make it harder for opponents to pinpoint your exact location when you fire.

The Rapid Fire mod transforms the weapon from burst fire to fully automatic. This is especially useful in multiplayer matches. Although it slightly reduces bullet velocity, the increased fire rate and full-auto capability make it a solid choice for various battle scenarios.

The Reinforced Barrel compensates for the reduced bullet velocity, enhancing it by 20%, which maintains the weapon's effectiveness at longer ranges.

Ad

The Kepler Microflex is a popular optic with a clean and precise sight, offering better control and accuracy. This attachment is more of a personal preference, so you can swap it out for any optic you’re comfortable with.

The Extended Mag I increases the magazine size to 45 rounds. It lets you engage multiple enemies without having to reload frequently.

Also read: All Black Ops 6 Season 5 Ranked Play rewards and how to get them

Ad

Best ABR A1 loadout in Warzone

To create the best ABR A1 loadout in Warzone, it’s recommended to use the following attachments:

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel
  • Fire Mods: 5.56 Nato Overpressured
  • Magazine: Extended Mag II
  • Optic: Volzhskiy Reflex

The Monolithic Suppressor keeps you off the radar, as well as increases the bullet velocity and damage range.

The Gain-Twist Barrel gives a massive boost to bullet velocity, which improves its long-range accuracy and overall performance in distant fights.

Ad

The 5.56 NATO Overpressured fire mod further boosts bullet velocity by 20%, making the weapon even more accurate and lethal at longer ranges.

The Extended Mag II is crucial in Warzone, as enemies typically have more armor. A larger magazine lets you take them down without reloading much.

For the optic, the Volzhskiy offers a clean sight picture. However, optic choice is ultimately a matter of personal preference, so use whatever feels the most comfortable to you.

Ad

Also read: All Warzone Ranked Play changes in Season 5: SR adjustments and restriction

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Talukdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications