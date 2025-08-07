All Warzone Ranked Play changes in Season 5: SR adjustments and restrictions

Warzone Season 5 introduced several changes to Ranked Play, including SR (Skill Rating) adjustments and a new restriction. Ranked Play is available for both Battle Royale and Resurgence modes. Resurgence Ranked Play, which was introduced in Season 4 Reloaded, has now received a more balanced SR system based on data collected over the past few days.This revised SR adjustment has been implemented with Season 5. While Battle Royale Ranked Play won't see any SR changes this season, it will include a restriction.This article covers all the key changes made to Warzone Ranked Play in Season 5.All SR adjustments for Warzone Ranked Play in Season 5The SR adjustment implemented in Season 5 is exclusive to Warzone Resurgence Ranked Play and does not impact Battle Royale Ranked Play.Here’s the list of SR adjustments implemented in Resurgence Ranked Play:SR cap for eliminations increased to 150 (up from 100).Placement SR for 1st place reduced to 125 (down from 150).Placement SR for 2nd and 3rd place increased to 100 (up from 75).The complete SR breakdown has been detailed below.PlacementTop 15Top 13Top 10Top 8Top 6Top 42nd &amp; 3rd1stPlacement SR01020305075100125According to the developers, these SR adjustments are aimed at helping players in the top ranks, such as high Iridescent and Top 250, who often need to win matches just to gain SR. With the elimination SR cap now increased to 150, placing 2nd or 3rd can offer meaningful progression. This makes it slightly less stressful to earn SR, even in higher-skill lobbies.The devs also mentioned that they want to create more opportunities for players who consistently make it deep into matches but struggle to secure wins. Thanks to the improved SR rewards for 2nd and 3rd place finishes, such players can now continue progressing through the ranks more effectively.Also read: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Battle Pass and BlackCell: Price, what's includedWarzone Ranked Play restriction in Season 5This time, Ranked Play won’t feature any major restrictions. Only a single item, the new Skull Splitter Barrel for the 9mm Daemon PM pistol, has been restricted.The 9mm Daemon PM Skullsplitter Barrel is now restricted.As a newly introduced attachment, the developers want to observe how it performs in casual matches and whether it maintains balanced gunplay. If everything goes well, the attachment may be unrestricted in a future update.Check out our other Call of Duty articles:WZ Season 5 roadmap: Everything we knowFPS fans are more excited for Battlefield 6 than BO7, is Call of Duty dying?Black Ops 6 split screen not working: Possible fixes exploredHow to earn Alchemist Medal in BO6 Zombies