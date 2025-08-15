  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Black Ops 7 to reportedly feature 32-player final multiplayer campaign mission on Avalon

Black Ops 7 to reportedly feature 32-player final multiplayer campaign mission on Avalon

By Prit Chauhan
Published Aug 15, 2025 10:58 GMT
Black Ops 7 to reportedly feature 32-player final multiplayer campaign mission on Avalon
Black Ops 7 may have a never-seen-before feature (Image via Activision)

Black Ops 7 might just completely integrate the multiplayer mode with the game's main campaign. According to recent reports, the upcoming title will have its final mission set in Avalon, which will be turned into a massive 32-player multiplayer experience in what could be an unprecedented move in franchise history. This mission will also likely feature extraction-shooter tropes.

Ad

Black Ops 7 was already set to make its main campaign a four-player co-op experience. Now, with a major 32-player operation, the stakes are higher than ever. Here's more.

Also Read: New Black Ops 7 details confirm Wingsuits and Avalon map, debunk Wall Running and Jetpacks leaks

Black Ops 7 to potentially have a major 32-player final mission in Avalon

Avalon was earlier confirmed by the Activision Sr. Director of Communications, Stephanie Snowden, in a recent COD POD episode. Now, an exclusive report by Insider Gaming suggests that the final mission campaign will have an extraction-shooter style format, apart from being a massive 32-player multiplayer operation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The information reportedly comes from an insider who wishes to remain anonymous. Parts of Avalon will be available throughout the main campaign; however, the full-scale map will be the final location of the 12th and last mission of Black Ops 7.

Players may need to complete objectives and collect items, and if they are killed and their squad wiped out in the process, all progress will be lost, forcing them to perhaps start from scratch. These reports are yet to be confirmed.

Ad

The same report also mentioned that the move to merge the campaign with the multiplayer mode for a 32-player mission could be in a bid for full integration of the game. Earlier rumors suggested that Black Ops 7 will feature full cross-progression across multiple game modes.

This means that players will earn XP to level up weapons, Operators, and the Battle Pass even while playing the campaign. It is currently unclear how exactly this mechanic and the massive multiplayer campaign experience will work.

Ad

The game currently does not have a confirmed date. However, leaks suggest that it will be released in November 2025, which falls in line with the traditional Call of Duty games' release months. As of now, a major full intel blog is awaited.

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications