Black Ops 7 to reportedly feature 32-player final multiplayer campaign mission on Avalon

Black Ops 7 might just completely integrate the multiplayer mode with the game's main campaign. According to recent reports, the upcoming title will have its final mission set in Avalon, which will be turned into a massive 32-player multiplayer experience in what could be an unprecedented move in franchise history. This mission will also likely feature extraction-shooter tropes.Black Ops 7 was already set to make its main campaign a four-player co-op experience. Now, with a major 32-player operation, the stakes are higher than ever. Here's more.Also Read: New Black Ops 7 details confirm Wingsuits and Avalon map, debunk Wall Running and Jetpacks leaksBlack Ops 7 to potentially have a major 32-player final mission in AvalonAvalon was earlier confirmed by the Activision Sr. Director of Communications, Stephanie Snowden, in a recent COD POD episode. Now, an exclusive report by Insider Gaming suggests that the final mission campaign will have an extraction-shooter style format, apart from being a massive 32-player multiplayer operation.The information reportedly comes from an insider who wishes to remain anonymous. Parts of Avalon will be available throughout the main campaign; however, the full-scale map will be the final location of the 12th and last mission of Black Ops 7.Players may need to complete objectives and collect items, and if they are killed and their squad wiped out in the process, all progress will be lost, forcing them to perhaps start from scratch. These reports are yet to be confirmed.The same report also mentioned that the move to merge the campaign with the multiplayer mode for a 32-player mission could be in a bid for full integration of the game. Earlier rumors suggested that Black Ops 7 will feature full cross-progression across multiple game modes.This means that players will earn XP to level up weapons, Operators, and the Battle Pass even while playing the campaign. It is currently unclear how exactly this mechanic and the massive multiplayer campaign experience will work.The game currently does not have a confirmed date. However, leaks suggest that it will be released in November 2025, which falls in line with the traditional Call of Duty games' release months. As of now, a major full intel blog is awaited.