  Black Ops 7 will reportedly feature full cross-progression in all game modes

Black Ops 7 will reportedly feature full cross-progression in all game modes

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Aug 14, 2025 18:03 GMT
Exploring the recent leak about Black Ops 7's full cross-progression across all game modes (Image via Activision)
Exploring the recent leak about Black Ops 7’s full cross-progression across all game modes (Image via Activision)

We have very little official information about Black Ops 7, but a recent major leak has revealed that this upcoming Call of Duty title will feature full cross-progression across all game modes. You might think that this is nothing new, as Call of Duty has supported cross-progression in the past. However, the twist is that in earlier titles, this feature was only offered to multiplayer or co-op modes like Zombies, but this time, even playing the campaign will contribute to progression.

This article will explore the leak in detail and provide more information about Black Ops 7’s cross-progression feature.

Black Ops 7 leak suggests full cross-progression across all game modes

A recent report by Insider Gaming claims that a reliable anonymous source has shared solid information about Black Ops 7. According to the report, the game’s campaign will feature twelve missions, with the final one taking place on Avalon, a map previously rumored to be a Battle Royale map.

The report also states that this final mission can be played in co-op with up to four players, where you must complete specific objectives and then extract from the region.

The standout detail here is that whether you are playing the campaign, multiplayer, or Zombies, you will still progress. This means that you can level up your weapons, account level, and even the Battle Pass across all major modes. Previously, this feature was only available for multiplayer and Zombies, but now the campaign may also be part of this cross-progression system.

This new innovative feature sounds exciting, but it is important to note that this information is based on a leak. Whether it will make it into the final game remains unclear, so players are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Also read: When does Black Ops 7 official reveal start?

The global reveal of Black Ops 7 is scheduled for Gamescom 2025’s Opening Night Live event, where we may get a hint about this feature if the leak proves accurate. The reveal is set for August 19, 2025, with the event going live at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET.

Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Edited by Animesh Talukdar
