Black Ops 7 will reportedly feature full cross-progression in all game modes

We have very little official information about Black Ops 7, but a recent major leak has revealed that this upcoming Call of Duty title will feature full cross-progression across all game modes. You might think that this is nothing new, as Call of Duty has supported cross-progression in the past. However, the twist is that in earlier titles, this feature was only offered to multiplayer or co-op modes like Zombies, but this time, even playing the campaign will contribute to progression. This article will explore the leak in detail and provide more information about Black Ops 7's cross-progression feature.Black Ops 7 leak suggests full cross-progression across all game modesA recent report by Insider Gaming claims that a reliable anonymous source has shared solid information about Black Ops 7. According to the report, the game's campaign will feature twelve missions, with the final one taking place on Avalon, a map previously rumored to be a Battle Royale map.The report also states that this final mission can be played in co-op with up to four players, where you must complete specific objectives and then extract from the region.The standout detail here is that whether you are playing the campaign, multiplayer, or Zombies, you will still progress. This means that you can level up your weapons, account level, and even the Battle Pass across all major modes. Previously, this feature was only available for multiplayer and Zombies, but now the campaign may also be part of this cross-progression system.This new innovative feature sounds exciting, but it is important to note that this information is based on a leak. Whether it will make it into the final game remains unclear, so players are advised to take it with a grain of salt.Also read: When does Black Ops 7 official reveal start?The global reveal of Black Ops 7 is scheduled for Gamescom 2025's Opening Night Live event, where we may get a hint about this feature if the leak proves accurate. The reveal is set for August 19, 2025, with the event going live at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET.