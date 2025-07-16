Gamescom 2025: What games can we expect to be revealed? (Potential and confirmed list)

Gamescom 2025 will run from August 20 to August 24, 2025, while the Opening Night Live (ONL) will take place a day earlier on August 19, serving as the kickoff with major game reveals, studio updates, and surprise announcements. As the world’s largest video game trade fair, it showcases new titles, major updates, and plenty more.
This year is no different, with expectations high for the event. However, only a few details about specific game reveals have been announced so far. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of titles, both confirmed and rumored, that are expected to appear at Gamescom 2025.
Every confirmed and potential game reveal we can expect at Gamescom 2025
A few titles have already been confirmed to appear at Gamescom 2025. The highlights include Black Ops 7 and World of Warcraft: Midnight (expansion pack). Here is a list of confirmed showcases and reveals at the event:
- Black Ops 7
- World of Warcraft: Midnight
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- Little Nightmares III
- Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree
- PRAGMATA
- Resident Evil: Requiem
As for the event's Opening Night Live (ONL), two titles have been officially confirmed: Black Ops 7 and World of Warcraft: Midnight. Both games announced this information via their official X handles.
As for potential titles, I personally believe a few of these anticipated games may be showcased. Here's what we might see at the event:
- Crimson Desert
- Cronos: The New Dawn
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Borderlands 4
- Silent Hill f
- Directive 8020
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- 2XKO
Everything you need to know about Gamescom 2025: When it begins and where to watch
As mentioned, Gamescom 2025 will run from August 20 to August 24, 2025. However, the Opening Night Live (ONL) event will take place a day earlier, on August 19, 2025.
ONL is scheduled to begin at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 8 pm CEST. As for the duration, there's no official confirmation yet. However, the 2024 ONL lasted approximately two hours, along with a 30-minute pre-show. Thus, we can expect a similar timeframe this year as well, though it may vary. More details are likely to be revealed closer to the event.
Where to watch
You can watch the show for free on Gamescom’s official event page. Additionally, the event will be livestreamed on popular platforms like YouTube and Twitch.
- YouTube: Call of Duty’s official channel.
- Twitch: Live on The Game Awards
Tune in to catch all the major announcements and reveals as they happen.
Those are all the confirmed and potential game reveals expected at Gamescom 2025.
