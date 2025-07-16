  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Gamescom 2025: What games can we expect to be revealed? (Potential and confirmed list)

Gamescom 2025: What games can we expect to be revealed? (Potential and confirmed list)

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Jul 16, 2025 08:47 GMT
Exploring everything we know so far about new game reveals at Gamecom 2025 (Image via Activision || Gamescom || Blizzard Entertainment)
We explore everything we know so far about new game reveals at Gamescom 2025 (Image via Activision // Gamescom // Blizzard Entertainment)

Gamescom 2025 will run from August 20 to August 24, 2025, while the Opening Night Live (ONL) will take place a day earlier on August 19, serving as the kickoff with major game reveals, studio updates, and surprise announcements. As the world’s largest video game trade fair, it showcases new titles, major updates, and plenty more.

Ad

This year is no different, with expectations high for the event. However, only a few details about specific game reveals have been announced so far. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of titles, both confirmed and rumored, that are expected to appear at Gamescom 2025.

Every confirmed and potential game reveal we can expect at Gamescom 2025

A few titles have already been confirmed to appear at Gamescom 2025. The highlights include Black Ops 7 and World of Warcraft: Midnight (expansion pack). Here is a list of confirmed showcases and reveals at the event:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad
  • Black Ops 7
  • World of Warcraft: Midnight
  • The Blood of Dawnwalker
  • Little Nightmares III
  • Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree
  • PRAGMATA
  • Resident Evil: Requiem

As for the event's Opening Night Live (ONL), two titles have been officially confirmed: Black Ops 7 and World of Warcraft: Midnight. Both games announced this information via their official X handles.

As for potential titles, I personally believe a few of these anticipated games may be showcased. Here's what we might see at the event:

Ad
  • Crimson Desert
  • Cronos: The New Dawn
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Borderlands 4
  • Silent Hill f
  • Directive 8020
  • Ninja Gaiden 4
  • 2XKO

Everything you need to know about Gamescom 2025: When it begins and where to watch

As mentioned, Gamescom 2025 will run from August 20 to August 24, 2025. However, the Opening Night Live (ONL) event will take place a day earlier, on August 19, 2025.

Ad

ONL is scheduled to begin at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 8 pm CEST. As for the duration, there's no official confirmation yet. However, the 2024 ONL lasted approximately two hours, along with a 30-minute pre-show. Thus, we can expect a similar timeframe this year as well, though it may vary. More details are likely to be revealed closer to the event.

Where to watch

You can watch the show for free on Gamescom’s official event page. Additionally, the event will be livestreamed on popular platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

Ad

Tune in to catch all the major announcements and reveals as they happen.

Those are all the confirmed and potential game reveals expected at Gamescom 2025.

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications