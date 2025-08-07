Black Ops 6 Season 5 patch notes: New maps, modes, and more

The Black Ops 6 Season 5 patch notes are finally here. The latest update brings a variety of new content, including three new multiplayer maps, three multiplayer game modes, and various new weapons that players will be able to unlock during the entirety of the new season. The blog also mentioned the release of the Reckoning map in Black Ops 6 Zombies, which will feature new anomalies along with other features.

With that said, this article takes a look at all the content updates in the Black Ops 6 Season 5 update.

Black Ops 6 Season 5 patch notes

Here is a list of all the new content added with the Black Ops 6 Season 5 update:

New Maps

Runway (6v6)

A Pantheon mole attempts their escape via the Arzak Provincial Airport. All hell breaks loose as the Rogue Black Ops team pursues one of their final targets. Wreckage and luggage litter the tarmac, flames licking the sides of the terminal, and black smoke rising from the fire in the airport control tower.

Exchange (6v6, 2v2)

Rogue Black Ops pursues a mole attempting to strike a deal in a vibrant Avalon marketplace. Crash the party and unleash havoc on this small-sized three-lane map centered around the Deli, its roof adorned with a marble statue of a mythic sea god.

World Motor Dynasty (W.M.D.) (6v6)

From its inception as a Nova 6 processing laboratory first introduced in the original Call of Duty: Black Ops, W.M.D. returns in a reimagined form as an Italian luxury car manufacturer in Avalon. Trade the snow of the original map for an overcast day around the Autofiorno plant, using your memories of the prior map to help navigate the larger area of operations.

New Multiplayer Modes

Aim High

Aim high to survive across a variety of game modes — including Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and Kill Confirmed — where headshots land instant eliminations while full body armor minimizes damage dealt anywhere below the neck. As a bonus, this headshot training is likely to hone your talents when unlocking Weapon Camos.

Snipers Only (In-Season)

Hardscope? Quickscope? Lucky shot? Take your pick in the Snipers Only playlist. Regardless of the game mode, all Operators spawn with a Sniper Rifle and only a Sniper Rifle. Equipment, Secondary Weapons, Field Upgrades, Scorestreaks, and your Dedicated Melee Weapon are restricted. You still get your pick of Perks, so choose wisely and hone your marksman skills to perfection.

Cranked Moshpit (In-Season)

Crank up the adrenaline in this Moshpit where eliminations give you speed Perks and activate a bomb countdown on your Operator. Chain eliminations to refresh the bomb timer and earn twice the score for your team. If you do get taken out, start the process again and keep slaying to maintain your momentum.

New Weapons

PML 5.5 - LMG (Battle Pass)

Full-auto light machine gun. Fast rate of fire and high lethality offset by low mobility and hefty recoil.

When a rival Operator is holding the trigger down on the PML 5.56, you’ll know, mainly due to the damage and huge ammunition reserves, mitigated somewhat by a lengthy reload.

ABR A1 - Assault Rifle (Battle Pass)

Three-round burst assault rifle. Good handling and power. Moderate recoil and range. Configurable to full auto.

The iconic Assault Rifle returns! With a similar weapon being a fan-favorite staple of the Black Ops series, the ABR A1 combines a high damage output that can drop enemies in tight three-round bursts with a brief pause in between, almost fast enough to be called automatic.

Boxing Gloves - Melee (In-Season, Event Reward)

Moderate damage. Fast attack speed. Long range.

Slip on the Boxing Gloves and knock out foes with a swift barrage of jabs and uppercuts.

New Attachments

9mm PM Skull Splitter (Two Attachments, Battle Pass)

Bring the power and precision of a marksman rifle to your favorite pistol with the 9mm PM Skull Splitter Barrel. The Barrel greatly increases damage, especially to the head, reducing the rate of fire. Pair with an extended magazine that gives the Operator additional ammo for this weapon at the expense of handling.

PPSh-41 Helical Magazine (In-Season, Event Reward)

Fire to the beat of your drum with this SMG attachment that puts other magazines to shame. Manage heat on this high-ammo count magazine that excels at spraying bullets in close and medium ranges.

New Zombies Map: Reckoning

Looming over the once-sleepy settlement of Liberty Falls, the Project Janus Headquarters—three edifices known locally as Janus Towers— now teeters on the verge of collapse.

New Enemies

Uber Klaus + Uber Klaus Core

The secret Research and Development program of Project Janus appears to have been more evolved than originally thought, developing many more robots in the Klaus Assembly Lab than first anticipated. The greatest of these threats is the Uber Klaus – a murderous automaton encased in a toughened, bulky exoskeleton – that maintains a cocky attitude, lethal efficiency, and super strength, all directed at newly-programmed threats.

Enemy takedown tactics are unknown at this point, though combat is likely to be focused on disrupting the Uber Klaus form’s heavy shielding and avoiding its melee attacks. Once the exoskeleton is broken, the Uber Klaus Core will eject, revealing its second deadly form.

The Uber Klaus Core increases in agility, sacrificing defenses for less lumbering locomotion and flying capabilities thanks to rocket-powered hover boots. It continues to employ energy-based, arm-mounted launchers, while its defensive shield can prevent your incoming attacks.

Kommando Klaus

Preceded by a strange red mist, these automated enemies have had their higher functions disconnected and self-destruct sequences activated.

New Wonder Weapon: Gorgofex

Latest intel all but confirms Janus Towers may be hiding a new and grotesquely potent Wonder Weapon known as the Gorgofex. Partly charred experimentation notes discovered on microfiche indicate the existence of a “bio-aetheric” armament.

Combining fungal, floral, and insectile traits to deliver precise impact damage and gravity-defying disruption in close quarters, glowing membranes on the weapon show hints of motion and circulation under the surface. The weapon seems to pulse and breathe, with a beating central heart-like organ that “pumps” energy through the weapon. Due to the saturation of Dark Aether and other unknown energies, the weapon is said to emit faint psychic vibrations.

New Field Upgrade: Mister Peeks (In-Season)

Summon Mister Peeks to our reality to create chaos, as the deadly and distracting bunny busts out the moves and bashes undead brains to a raving disco beat.

Once Mister Peeks arrives in your hands, throw this hairy helper into the fray, and he gleefully attracts normal and Special enemies and attacks any undead within his wandering radius, savaging foes until they explode in a shower of bright confetti.

Mister Peeks: Major Augments

Dance Party

Mister Peeks becomes the life of the party, attracting nearby zombies to him, before he detonates an Aether Pulse to thin out the crowd considerably.

Arcane Fury

Mister Peeks has become a master of the elements, enhancing his regular damage with a random Ammo Mod (with an Augment from that Ammo Mod).

Apex Hunter

Mister Peeks focuses all attacks on the strongest nearby enemy other than bosses. For example, Uber Klaus would be targeted over regular foes, with increased damage inflicted.

Mister Peeks: Minor Augments

Social Butterfly

Increase Mister Peeks’ attraction radius.

Peeks’ Favor

Mister Peeks is good to have around Mystery Box locations. Get a free box spin if you’re near one during activation!

Party Animal

Increase Mister Peeks dance duration.

Weapons (Multiplayer & Zombies)

Weapon Level Max Level Display

Your current Weapon Level and the Weapon's Max Weapon Level will now both be displayed in many locations where previously only your current Weapon Level was displayed. This will make it easier for players to see how many Weapon Levels they have remaining before reaching Max Weapon Level.

Attachments

Addressed an issue where the Monolithic Suppressor remained locked for some players on the LC10 and FFAR 1.

Modes

Addressed an issue in Search & Destroy where players would occasionally not spawn in the subsequent round when joining a match in progress.

Addressed an issue where Objective Kills were not properly tracked in Hardpoint and Hardcore Hardpoint modes.

Perks

Addressed an issue with the Shadow Perk when throwing Equipment while near an enemy Shock Charge.

Scorestreaks

Addressed an issue where the Archangel could navigate outside of the intended playspace.

UI

Fixed a bug where players were able to redirect to the Prestige Menu from the After-Action-Report.

Fixed an issue in Ranked Play, when switching between certain classes, the primary and secondary weapon icons silhouettes would flash red or green

Fixed an issue where the Scorestreak widget can incorrectly glow orange and show "Ready for Use" after respawning

Fixed an issue where users were unable to Prestige in the main Prestige menu

Fixed an issue where the user would encounter a looping menu error due to tracked challenges in the Challenge Tracker Widget.

Fixed an issue where the user was unable to unpin weapons whose camo challenges have been completed, and is seeing camo challenges for other game modes for those "perma-pinned" weapons.

Fixed an issue where the weapon preview fails to display in the Weapons tab when a new custom loadout is set to favorite.

Fixed an issue where users with the Depth of Field setting set to on will see Operators A-Posing in the Winner's Circle

Ranked Play

Season 05 Rank Setback

Competitors who are continuing their conquest in Ranked Play from Season 04 will notice that their accounts may have been set back as outlined in previous notes.

Every new Season, your Rank may be rolled back based on where you ended the previous season, as follows:

Bronze or Silver Rank players are not impacted by the Seasonal setback and will be able to pick up where they ended Season 04 with no SR deduction.

Gold or Platinum Rank players will start Season 05 in Tier I of Gold or Platinum, respectively.

Diamond Rank and above players will start the Season 05 at Diamond I.

Demotion Protection

Demotion Protection will be active for everyone’s first 3 Ranked Play losses in Season 05, and players can expect 1 free loss per day via Daily Loss Forgiveness like in Season 04.

Ranked Play Unlock Requirements

Competitors that are returning after an extended period of inactivity may need to Win 10 Matches to requalify for Ranked Play in Season 05.

New Ranked Play competitors will need to win 50 match-made multiplayer matches like previous seasons.

Game Pass Free Trial accounts on PC will not be able to participate in Multiplayer Ranked Play.

Ranked Play Season 05 Rewards

Rank Weapon Camos

Each Rank Gold and above has a unique Rank-themed Weapon Camo that you can earn to show off your rank.

Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crimson & Iridescent: Start in (or above) or reach the applicable Rank anytime in Season 05 to instantly earn the corresponding Weapon Camo.

Top 250: Finish Season 05 in the Top 250 to earn the “Top 250” Weapon Camo.

Rank Calling Cards

Each Rank Silver and above has a unique Calling Card reward:

Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crimson, Iridescent: Start in (or above) or reach the applicable Rank anytime in Season 05 to instantly earn the corresponding Season 05 Rank Calling Card..

Top 250: Finish Season 05 in the Top 250.

Top 250 Champion: One-of-a-kind Calling Card awarded to the single player who finishes Season 05 in the #1 position on the Top 250.

Pro Reissue Jackal PDW Weapon Blueprint: Unlocked by winning 10 Ranked Play matches in Season 05.

Unlocked by winning 10 Ranked Play matches in Season 05. 100 Season 05 Wins Large Decal: Unlocked by winning 100 Ranked Play matches in Season 05.

Stability

Addressed various stability issues.

Zombies

Maps

Addressed an issue where players would take damage while standing on a coffin in Citadelle des Morts.

Addressed an issue where zombies would not drop down near the dumpster in Pump & Pay in Liberty Falls.

Closed an exploit where players were able to reach a safe spot using Aether Shroud in Liberty Falls.

Modes

Addressed an issue where the Grief capture zone was not showing for players who joined a match in progress.

Addressed an issue where players were not receiving the correct amount of Essence and reserve ammo when joining a Grief match in progress.

Addressed an issue where the Crafting Table would display the Self-Revive limit as 3 instead of 1 in Grief.

Addressed an issue where the Dark Flare beam will remain active while the player's weapon is being swapped during Weapon Carousel grief.

Weapons

Addressed an issue where the additional explosion from Shatter Blast’s Blast Chain Augment would detonate on a zombie instead of the initial detonation point.

Addressed an issue where players may receive the same weapon twice in a row in the Mystery Box.

Addressed an issue where players would not receive ammo on the left weapon when purchasing a Wall Buy with an Akimbo Zombie Build.

Addressed an issue where Shadow Rift may warp zombies outside of the Church during the lockdown event in Liberty Falls.

Perks

Addressed an issue where players can trigger Jugger-Nog’s Reactive Armor Augment using PHD Flopper.

Addressed an issue that prevented the user's Perk order from being maintained after using Mutant Injection.

Addressed an issue where Death Perception’s Extra Change Augment lacks SFX when used on certain machines.

Addressed an issue where Melee Macchiato’s Hidden Impact Augment would refill ammo on certain Support Items.

Addressed an issue where the player's fist may not appear when using Melee Macchiato.

Field Upgrades

Addressed an issue where players can charge their Field Upgrade rapidly when leaving and rejoining the match in progress during a quest step.

Addressed an issue where Trials would progress when getting kills with Frenzied Guard’s Retribution Augment.

Addressed an issue where the player was not able to activate the Pack-a-Punch machine after picking up the Blood Aetherium Crystal while Dark Flare was active.

Scorestreaks

Addressed an issue where the AFK timer would be active while using a Support Item.

Addressed an issue where the Chopper Gunner would face the wrong direction in Shattered Veil.

GobbleGums

Addressed an issue where the Free Fire GobbleGum would not apply to the left-hand weapon with the akimbo attachment.

Enemies

Addressed an issue where the player's arm will be misaligned during the Amalgam Game Over scene.

UI

Fixed an issue where users would encounter a menu error in the Zombies Purchase menu in the Arsenal

Fixed an issue where the Gobblegum store would display a black screen when accessing it.

Stability

Addressed various stability issues.

