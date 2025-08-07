All Black Ops 6 Season 5 Ranked Play rewards and how to get them

Black Ops 6 Season 5 Ranked Play rewards have been revealed, and you can claim them by meeting specific conditions. All rewards are free to unlock, but they do require effort, where you must complete certain objectives or reach set milestones to earn them.

Ad

If you're new to the game, you'll first need to unlock Ranked Play. This is done by winning 50 matchmade multiplayer matches, which will grant you access to Black Ops 6 Ranked Play. Once unlocked, you can grind this highly competitive mode for rewards.

The rewards come in various forms, including weapon blueprints, camos, Calling Cards, and more.

In this article, we’ll cover all the Ranked Play rewards available in Black Ops 6 Season 5 and detail the conditions required to unlock each one.

Ad

Trending

How to unlock all the Black Ops 6 Season 5 Ranked Play rewards

Below is a complete list of Black Ops 6 Season 5 Ranked Play rewards, along with the conditions required to unlock them.

Get 10 Wins: “Pro Reissue Jackal PDW” Weapon Blueprint

“Pro Reissue Jackal PDW” Weapon Blueprint Get 100 Wins : “Ranked Season 5 – 100 Wins” Large Decal

: “Ranked Season 5 – 100 Wins” Large Decal Silver: “Ranked Season 5 – Silver” Calling Card

“Ranked Season 5 – Silver” Calling Card Gold: “Ranked Season 5 – Gold” Calling Card and Charm

“Ranked Season 5 – Gold” Calling Card and Charm Platinum: “Ranked Season 5 – Platinum” Calling Card and Weapon Camo

“Ranked Season 5 – Platinum” Calling Card and Weapon Camo Diamond: “Ranked Season 5 – Diamond” Calling Card and Weapon Camo

“Ranked Season 5 – Diamond” Calling Card and Weapon Camo Crimson: “Ranked Season 5 – Crimson” Calling Card and Weapon Camo

“Ranked Season 5 – Crimson” Calling Card and Weapon Camo Iridescent: “Ranked Season 5 – Iridescent” Calling Card and Weapon Camo

“Ranked Season 5 – Iridescent” Calling Card and Weapon Camo Top 250: “Ranked Season 5 – Top 250” Calling Card and Weapon Camo

“Ranked Season 5 – Top 250” Calling Card and Weapon Camo Season 05 Champion: “Ranked Season 5 – Top 250 Champion” Calling Card

Ad

Exploring all the Black Ops 6 Season 5 Ranked Play rewards (Image via Activision)

The rewards are fairly straightforward. Two of them are based on earning kills, regardless of your Skill Division (Rank), while the others depend on your Skill Division or leaderboard placement. You don’t need to maintain a specific rank; simply reaching it once is enough to unlock the reward tied to that Skill Division.

Ad

The weapon blueprint for the Jackal PDW is the easiest to earn, requiring just 10 kills, which can be achieved quickly by any player.

Also read: Warzone and BO6 Season 5 Battle Pass and BlackCell: Price, what's included

That covers everything there is to know about the BO6 Season 5 Ranked Play rewards and how to get them.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More