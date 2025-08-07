All Black Ops 6 Season 5 Ranked Play rewards and how to get them

Black Ops 6 Season 5 Ranked Play rewards have been revealed, and you can claim them by meeting specific conditions. All rewards are free to unlock, but they do require effort, where you must complete certain objectives or reach set milestones to earn them.
If you're new to the game, you'll first need to unlock Ranked Play. This is done by winning 50 matchmade multiplayer matches, which will grant you access to Black Ops 6 Ranked Play. Once unlocked, you can grind this highly competitive mode for rewards.
The rewards come in various forms, including weapon blueprints, camos, Calling Cards, and more.
In this article, we’ll cover all the Ranked Play rewards available in Black Ops 6 Season 5 and detail the conditions required to unlock each one.
How to unlock all the Black Ops 6 Season 5 Ranked Play rewards
Below is a complete list of Black Ops 6 Season 5 Ranked Play rewards, along with the conditions required to unlock them.
- Get 10 Wins: “Pro Reissue Jackal PDW” Weapon Blueprint
- Get 100 Wins: “Ranked Season 5 – 100 Wins” Large Decal
- Silver: “Ranked Season 5 – Silver” Calling Card
- Gold: “Ranked Season 5 – Gold” Calling Card and Charm
- Platinum: “Ranked Season 5 – Platinum” Calling Card and Weapon Camo
- Diamond: “Ranked Season 5 – Diamond” Calling Card and Weapon Camo
- Crimson: “Ranked Season 5 – Crimson” Calling Card and Weapon Camo
- Iridescent: “Ranked Season 5 – Iridescent” Calling Card and Weapon Camo
- Top 250: “Ranked Season 5 – Top 250” Calling Card and Weapon Camo
- Season 05 Champion: “Ranked Season 5 – Top 250 Champion” Calling Card
The rewards are fairly straightforward. Two of them are based on earning kills, regardless of your Skill Division (Rank), while the others depend on your Skill Division or leaderboard placement. You don’t need to maintain a specific rank; simply reaching it once is enough to unlock the reward tied to that Skill Division.
The weapon blueprint for the Jackal PDW is the easiest to earn, requiring just 10 kills, which can be achieved quickly by any player.
Also read: Warzone and BO6 Season 5 Battle Pass and BlackCell: Price, what's included
That covers everything there is to know about the BO6 Season 5 Ranked Play rewards and how to get them.
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:
- Warzone Season 5 roadmap: Everything we know
- FPS fans are more excited for Battlefield 6 than BO7, is Call of Duty dying?
- BO6 split screen not working: Possible fixes explored
- How to earn Alchemist Medal in BO6 Zombies