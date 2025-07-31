What to expect from Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 5

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Season 5 is just a few days away, set to go live on August 7, 2025, at 9 am PT. Like every seasonal update, this one will introduce a variety of fresh content, including new and remastered maps, game modes, weapons, and more. These additions are designed to keep the gameplay dynamic and offer players new elements to explore and enjoy.With the full content drop for Season 5 now revealed, we have a clear picture of what to expect. This article covers all the details and additions coming to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer with Season 5.Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 5: New maps, multiple modes, a new Scorestreak, and moreNew mapsThe upcoming season will introduce two brand-new maps, one remastered map, and one inspired by Black Ops 4 and 6. However, not all of them will be available at the launch of Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Season 5.RunwayAvailable at launch, Runway is a brand-new, medium-sized 6v6 core map set in a devastated provincial airport. Players will engage in combat across wrecked aircraft, with destructible elements enhancing the chaos. Key combat zones include the food court, a burning control tower, and baggage claim areas.ExchangeAlso launching with the season, Exchange is a new Strike map designed for small-scale 6v6 or 2v2 matches. Set in the vibrant Avalon marketplace, the map features three compact lanes centered around a Deli. Intense battles unfold in the central market stalls, with defensive opportunities behind counters at the Deli, Bar, and Fruit Stall.World Motor Dynasty (W.M.D.)A reimagined version of the original Black Ops classic, World Motor Dynasty is a remastered, medium-sized 6v6 core map. Set in a luxurious Italian car factory in Avalon, the map includes key areas like the Paint Shop, Administration, Car Parts, Showroom, Design, and Assembly. A road circles the building, while elevated sections provide strong vantage points with views over the east side of the map.JackpotArriving with the mid-season update, Jackpot is a medium-sized 6v6 core map set in the Luttazzi Casino. It draws inspiration from Black Ops 4’s Casino map and the High Rollers campaign mission in Black Ops 6.Also read: Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning: Everything we knowNew ModesSeason 5 will introduce a total of six new modes. Three will be available in the first half of the season, while the remaining three will arrive with the mid-season update.Aim High (Launch) Launching with Season 5, Aim High features a unique gameplay modifier across classic modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and Kill Confirmed. The twist: headshots result in instant eliminations, while shots to the body deal significantly reduced damage due to heavy armor.Snipers Only (In-Season)Snipers Only will go live as the season progresses. As the name suggests, only sniper rifles are allowed. All other gear, including equipment, secondary weapons, field upgrades, scorestreaks, and dedicated melee weapons, is restricted for a pure sniper experience.Cranked Moshpit (In-Season)Returning later in the season, Cranked Moshpit adds a high-stakes twist to classic gameplay. Each elimination grants speed-based perks and starts a countdown timer on your Operator. To stay alive, you must keep getting kills, as each one resets the timer.Cranked Demolition (Mid-Season)Arriving mid-season, Cranked Demolition is a limited-time mode that blends the traditional Demolition format with the fast-paced Cranked mechanics.Ransack (Mid-Season)Also returning during mid-season, Ransack requires players to collect gold bars scattered across the map or dropped by fallen enemies. These must be deposited into your team’s stash. However, if you’re eliminated while carrying gold, your entire stash is dropped.Blueprint Gunfight (Mid-Season)Planned for the mid-season update, Blueprint Gunfight is a 2v2 mode where players battle using a rotating set of pre-designed weapon blueprints.Also read: Warzone Season 5 roadmap: Everything we knowNew ScorestreakCombat BowMid-seasonType: LethalScore: 500Mastery Badges: YesNew weaponsFour new weapons are planned throughout Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Season 5:PML 5.56 (LMG): A full-auto LMG with a high rate of fire and strong damage output, offset by low mobility and high recoil.ABR A1 (Assault Rifle): A three-round burst assault rifle with excellent power and handling. It can be configured for full-auto, with moderate recoil and balanced range.Boxing Gloves (Melee): A fast melee weapon with moderate damage, quick attacks, and extended reach.Gravemark .357 (Revolver): A single-action revolver that delivers high damage and long-range effectiveness, but with limited ammo and slower reload times.Check out our other Call of Duty articles:FPS fans are more excited for Battlefield 6 than BO7, is Call of Duty dying?Black Ops 6 split screen not working: Possible fixes exploredHow to earn Alchemist Medal in BO6 ZombiesCODToons event in Warzone and Black Ops 6: All rewards and how to get themBlack Ops 7 x Monster Energy: Everything we know