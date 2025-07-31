What to expect from Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 5

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Jul 31, 2025 14:47 GMT
Black Ops 6 Multiplayer will include various new content with the Season 5 update (Image via Activision)
Black Ops 6 Multiplayer will include new content with the Season 5 update (Image via Activision)

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Season 5 is just a few days away, set to go live on August 7, 2025, at 9 am PT. Like every seasonal update, this one will introduce a variety of fresh content, including new and remastered maps, game modes, weapons, and more. These additions are designed to keep the gameplay dynamic and offer players new elements to explore and enjoy.

Ad

With the full content drop for Season 5 now revealed, we have a clear picture of what to expect. This article covers all the details and additions coming to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer with Season 5.

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 5: New maps, multiple modes, a new Scorestreak, and more

New maps

The upcoming season will introduce two brand-new maps, one remastered map, and one inspired by Black Ops 4 and 6. However, not all of them will be available at the launch of Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Season 5.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Runway

Available at launch, Runway is a brand-new, medium-sized 6v6 core map set in a devastated provincial airport. Players will engage in combat across wrecked aircraft, with destructible elements enhancing the chaos. Key combat zones include the food court, a burning control tower, and baggage claim areas.

Exchange

Also launching with the season, Exchange is a new Strike map designed for small-scale 6v6 or 2v2 matches. Set in the vibrant Avalon marketplace, the map features three compact lanes centered around a Deli. Intense battles unfold in the central market stalls, with defensive opportunities behind counters at the Deli, Bar, and Fruit Stall.

Ad

World Motor Dynasty (W.M.D.)

A reimagined version of the original Black Ops classic, World Motor Dynasty is a remastered, medium-sized 6v6 core map. Set in a luxurious Italian car factory in Avalon, the map includes key areas like the Paint Shop, Administration, Car Parts, Showroom, Design, and Assembly. A road circles the building, while elevated sections provide strong vantage points with views over the east side of the map.

Ad

Jackpot

Arriving with the mid-season update, Jackpot is a medium-sized 6v6 core map set in the Luttazzi Casino. It draws inspiration from Black Ops 4’s Casino map and the High Rollers campaign mission in Black Ops 6.

Also read: Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning: Everything we know

New Modes

Season 5 will introduce a total of six new modes. Three will be available in the first half of the season, while the remaining three will arrive with the mid-season update.

Ad
Ad

Aim High (Launch)

Launching with Season 5, Aim High features a unique gameplay modifier across classic modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and Kill Confirmed. The twist: headshots result in instant eliminations, while shots to the body deal significantly reduced damage due to heavy armor.

Snipers Only (In-Season)

Snipers Only will go live as the season progresses. As the name suggests, only sniper rifles are allowed. All other gear, including equipment, secondary weapons, field upgrades, scorestreaks, and dedicated melee weapons, is restricted for a pure sniper experience.

Ad

Cranked Moshpit (In-Season)

Returning later in the season, Cranked Moshpit adds a high-stakes twist to classic gameplay. Each elimination grants speed-based perks and starts a countdown timer on your Operator. To stay alive, you must keep getting kills, as each one resets the timer.

Cranked Demolition (Mid-Season)

Arriving mid-season, Cranked Demolition is a limited-time mode that blends the traditional Demolition format with the fast-paced Cranked mechanics.

Ransack (Mid-Season)

Also returning during mid-season, Ransack requires players to collect gold bars scattered across the map or dropped by fallen enemies. These must be deposited into your team’s stash. However, if you’re eliminated while carrying gold, your entire stash is dropped.

Ad

Blueprint Gunfight (Mid-Season)

Planned for the mid-season update, Blueprint Gunfight is a 2v2 mode where players battle using a rotating set of pre-designed weapon blueprints.

Also read: Warzone Season 5 roadmap: Everything we know

New Scorestreak

Combat Bow

  • Mid-season
  • Type: Lethal
  • Score: 500
  • Mastery Badges: Yes

New weapons

Ad

Four new weapons are planned throughout Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Season 5:

  • PML 5.56 (LMG): A full-auto LMG with a high rate of fire and strong damage output, offset by low mobility and high recoil.
  • ABR A1 (Assault Rifle): A three-round burst assault rifle with excellent power and handling. It can be configured for full-auto, with moderate recoil and balanced range.
  • Boxing Gloves (Melee): A fast melee weapon with moderate damage, quick attacks, and extended reach.
  • Gravemark .357 (Revolver): A single-action revolver that delivers high damage and long-range effectiveness, but with limited ammo and slower reload times.
Ad

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications