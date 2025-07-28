Black Ops 7 x Monster Energy: Everything we know

The Black Ops 7 x Monster Energy collaboration has begun, with fans spotting limited-edition Monster Energy cans featuring the Black Ops 7 branding. This isn’t the first time that Call of Duty has collaborated with Monster Energy. This time around, players can purchase these limited-edition cans to receive guaranteed in-game rewards.While the global release date for Black Ops 7 hasn’t been officially announced, leaks suggest it is November 14, 2025. Even though the release is still unconfirmed, you can already start collecting rewards tied to the upcoming title through these promotional cans.This article covers everything you need to know about the Black Ops 7 x Monster Energy collaboration.Black Ops 7 x Monster Energy collaboration offers interesting in-game rewardsPopular content creator @TheCh0pper recently shared two images on X featuring a Monster Energy can branded with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. The can displays a promotional message saying “Get in-game rewards”, along with a QR scanner code and a few eligibility criteria. According to the content creator, he found this limited-edition BO7 can at a small, random gas station.As per the description printed on the can, the promotion is available only to U.S. and Puerto Rico's residents aged 18 or older.The unique code for the rewards is hidden under the pull tab of the specially branded cans, ensuring that only those who purchase and open it will be able to access it. Scanning the barcode will likely redirect users to the official promotional page.The promotion is set to run from September 9, 2025, to March 31, 2026, and all codes must be redeemed by April 30, 2026.According to the can, one of the rewards is a Double XP token, with a limit of one hour of Double XP per day, and up to a maximum of 40 hours total. While additional rewards may be part of the promotion, only the Double XP offer has been confirmed so far based on the image shared by @TheCh0pper.More information about Black Ops 7 is expected soon, with the global reveal scheduled for August 19, 2025, during Gamescom 2025’s Opening Night Live. The reveal may include the official release date and more gameplay details.Check out our other Call of Duty articles:Janus Towers in Black Ops 6 Zombies: Everything we know about the new mapFPS fans are more excited for Battlefield 6 than BO7, is Call of Duty dying?Black Ops 6 split screen not working: Possible fixes exploredHow to earn Alchemist Medal in Black Ops 6 ZombiesCODToons event in Warzone and Black Ops 6: All rewards and how to get them