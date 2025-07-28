Black Ops 7 x Monster Energy: Everything we know

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Jul 28, 2025 15:29 GMT
Exploring Black Ops 7 x Monster Energy collaboration (Image via Activision || x/@TheCh0pper)
Exploring the Black Ops 7 x Monster Energy collaboration (Image via Activision || x/@TheCh0pper)

The Black Ops 7 x Monster Energy collaboration has begun, with fans spotting limited-edition Monster Energy cans featuring the Black Ops 7 branding. This isn’t the first time that Call of Duty has collaborated with Monster Energy. This time around, players can purchase these limited-edition cans to receive guaranteed in-game rewards.

Ad

While the global release date for Black Ops 7 hasn’t been officially announced, leaks suggest it is November 14, 2025. Even though the release is still unconfirmed, you can already start collecting rewards tied to the upcoming title through these promotional cans.

This article covers everything you need to know about the Black Ops 7 x Monster Energy collaboration.

Black Ops 7 x Monster Energy collaboration offers interesting in-game rewards

Popular content creator @TheCh0pper recently shared two images on X featuring a Monster Energy can branded with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. The can displays a promotional message saying “Get in-game rewards”, along with a QR scanner code and a few eligibility criteria. According to the content creator, he found this limited-edition BO7 can at a small, random gas station.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

As per the description printed on the can, the promotion is available only to U.S. and Puerto Rico's residents aged 18 or older.

The unique code for the rewards is hidden under the pull tab of the specially branded cans, ensuring that only those who purchase and open it will be able to access it. Scanning the barcode will likely redirect users to the official promotional page.

The promotion is set to run from September 9, 2025, to March 31, 2026, and all codes must be redeemed by April 30, 2026.

Ad
Ad

According to the can, one of the rewards is a Double XP token, with a limit of one hour of Double XP per day, and up to a maximum of 40 hours total. While additional rewards may be part of the promotion, only the Double XP offer has been confirmed so far based on the image shared by @TheCh0pper.

More information about Black Ops 7 is expected soon, with the global reveal scheduled for August 19, 2025, during Gamescom 2025’s Opening Night Live. The reveal may include the official release date and more gameplay details.

Ad

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications