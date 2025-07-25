  • home icon
FPS fans are more excited for Battlefield 6 than Black Ops 7, is Call of Duty dying?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Jul 25, 2025 18:21 GMT
The Battlefield 6 hype is immense (Image via Electronic Arts)
The Battlefield 6 hype is immense (Image via Electronic Arts)

The first official trailer for Battlefield 6 was released recently, and it has taken the internet by storm. Almost instantly, social media platforms were flooded with comparisons between Battlefield 6 and Call of Duty Black Ops 7. This year is the first time since 2021 that both franchises are releasing a new title.

With all this hype and debate, many players may wonder if the Call of Duty series is dying. The answer is no, the COD franchise in general isn't really dying. However, it looks like Battlefield 6 is definitely winning early fan excitement over Black Ops 7.

On that note, this article will attempt to make an unbiased comparison and explain why fans seem to be more hyped up about the next BF entry.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Fans are choosing Battlefield 6 over Black Ops 7, here's why

As soon as the Battlefield 6 trailer was released, @ModernWarzone, one of the biggest COD fan pages on X, posted a poll asking the users which game they were more excited for: BF6 or Call of Duty Black Ops 7. Despite being a COD-focused page, over 80% of the 31,000+ votes were surprisingly in the favor of Battlefield.

On top of that, the new BF trailer has already gained more than twice the number of likes on YouTube compared to BO7's, that too in a matter of a few hours. To be fair though, most of the fans already saw and engaged with the Black Ops 7 trailer during the Summer Game Fest live event.

Comments from the community (Image via YouTube || @CallofDuty)
Comments from the community (Image via YouTube || @CallofDuty)

All these examples would make a lot of people wonder why fans are leaning towards Battlefield. The comments section under the official Black Ops 7 trailer on YouTube says it all. To start with, COD has been releasing a new title every year, each costing a premium, and many fans are tired of this cycle. On the other hand, the last Battlefield was released back in 2021, over four years ago.

Another major point is the engagement with the community. Call of Duty fans have been complaining about cheaters, server issues, and expensive cosmetics for years now. Meanwhile, EA conducted multiple playtests under the name Battlefield Labs to collect all the feedback possible from the players for their new title, which was highly appreciated by the fans.

In conclusion, the upcoming Battlefield seems to be a more promising experience to fans for various reasons. Still, Black Ops 7 will likely sell really well, thanks to its loyal fanbase.

