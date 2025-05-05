Black Ops 7 all leaks so far: Everything we know

Call of Duty 2025, reportedly titled Black Ops 7, has recently become a hot topic within the community. In the past few days, numerous leaks and rumors have surfaced on the internet, creating hype among fans. On top of that, some of these leaks indicate that the developers are planning significant changes that could completely alter the Call of Duty meta.

Read on to learn more about all the leaks of Black Ops 7 so far.

Note: This article is based on rumors and leaked information. Readers are advised to take the details with a grain of salt until there's any official confirmation.

All leaks we know about the rumored Call of Duty title, Black Ops 7, so far

Black Ops 7 timeline, Campaign, and Multiplayer mode

What timeline will the upcoming Call of Duty title fit into? While there is no official confirmation, a Reddit user (now deleted) called Bigbyy claimed that the title will take place in the year 2035. This indicates a potential sequel to Black Ops 2, expected to continue the storyline.

James Woods and Alex Mason are reportedly returning with Black Ops 7 (Image via Treyarch)

They also suggested that the Campaign mode may feature an open-world map reportedly called Avalon, which is said to support a 4-player co-op experience. Surprisingly, some portion of the Avalon map also featured in the Black Ops 6’s Lowtown map, which was accessible to players for exploration.

Besides that, rumors suggest that the upcoming Black Ops title may reintroduce two legendary characters: James Woods and Alex Mason in the game. The Multiplayer mode is expected to have a 32vs32 player mode and could feature remakes of popular maps set in a futuristic Japanese-style.

Some rumors also hint at the comeback of the Omni movement, which may include wall running, especially for the rumored title.

Return of the original Zombie Crew

In an X post, a well-known data miner by @TheGamingRevo3, suggests that the zombie mode in Black Ops 7 might bring back the original Zombie Crew, including characters like Dempsey and Takeo. The mode is rumored to be round-based and feature the largest map in the game.

Moreover, it is speculated that the TranZit zombie storyline from Black Ops 2 will return in Black Ops 7. Besides that, players can expect to see a new wonder vehicle, and the gameplay might be more story-centric.

New changes in Battle Pass and LTMs in the upcoming Black Ops 7

Popular CoD leaker @TheGhostOfHope recently shared a post that has caught the attention of many COD fans. According to them, Activision and Treyarch are planning to change the Battle Pass system with the release of Black Ops 7.

Based on that leaked information, players might see more seasonal LTMs, some of which could be considered as higher valued with interesting rewards and different gameplay modes. What’s more surprising is that players must purchase a battle pass to access those LTMs.

For those unaware, in Call of Duty Black Ops 6, LTMs are free for everyone and do not require any criteria to participate. Some additional leaks suggest that the devs are taking the higher-tier skins, crossover operator, and loots for LTMs and making them only accessible through the Battle Pass.

As per the leaks, developers are allegedly removing high-value rewards from the Premium Event Track, making them exclusive to Battle Pass holders. That said, there are no specific leaks regarding the weapons section, but players can expect some hints in the upcoming days.

