DM-10 can now three-shot enemies in Warzone Verdansk

The DM-10 Marksman Rifle in Warzone Verdansk can now eliminate enemies with only three shots to the head. This results in a TTK of just 400 ms, which is exceptionally good. However, shooting three consecutive bullets to the head and not missing one of them is impractical. Hence, realistically, with a combination of shots to different parts of the target's body, you can achieve TTK of just 600 ms, which is still extremely competitive in the game.

This time-to-kill can be achieved at ranges up to 66 meters. But there is a catch. To attain this fast TTK at 66 meters, you must equip a couple of attachments that help to mitigate the weapon of its cons and capitalize on its strengths, making the Marksman Rifle the best in its class.

In this guide, we will take a look at the best DM-10 loadout in Warzone Verdansk, which will not only help you win more long-range gunfights but also possibly your matches.

Best DM-10 loadout for Warzone Verdansk in Season 3 Reloaded

To build the best DM-10 loadout for Warzone Verdansk in Season 3 Reloaded, you must use the following attachments:

Optic: Jason Armory 2x

Jason Armory 2x Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Weighted Handguard

Weighted Handguard Fire Mods: 7.62 NATO Overpressured

Here's how these attachments help the DM-10 attain three-shot kills at a TTK of 600 ms at up to 66 meters in Warzone Verdansk.

Building the best DM-10 loadout for Warzone Verdansk (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Jason Armory 2X is a clean and minimalistic optical sight that provides you with a precise picture of the targets. That said, optical sights are preferential, and you can pick the one that suits your playstyle. We also recommend trying out the Willis 3X if you aren't a fan of the Jason Armory 2X.

The Compensator is going to be quite important for this build. To achieve the fast TTK, you will have to land your shots one after the other in quick succession. But, because it's a semi-auto weapon, this can add to the vertical recoil. This calls for an attachment that helps you stay on target, and the Compensator helps you with it.

The Long Barrel is the attachment that increases this fast TTK to 66 meters. By default, the weapon has an effective damage range of 50.8 meters. With the Long Barrel equipped, the damage range receives a significant boost to 66 meters and allows the weapon to shine in long-range engagements.

Next up is the Weighted Handguard, which reduces horizontal recoil. DM-10 can sway a lot horizontally when firing in quick succession. Fortunately, with the help of the right attachments, most of it can be mitigated, and this is where the Weighted Handguard comes into play.

Finally, we have the 7.62 NATO Overpressured rounds, which increase the gun's bullet velocity. In terms of numbers, we see a 20% boost, increasing from just 920 m/s to 1104 m/s, making the weapon a hit scan machine. However, if you think the bullet velocity isn't an issue and no increments are required for your use case, you can go with the Rapid Fire mod for firepower at mid-range combat.

That covers everything that you need to know about the best DM-10 loadout for Warzone Verdansk.

