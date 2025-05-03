Buffed Shotgun can now "two-tap" enemies in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

A buffed Shotgun in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded is secretly taking over the meta. It's none other than the Marine SP. In the latest update, the Shotgun had received several buffs where its damage profile was tweaked, allowing it to deal higher damage at range.

As a result of these buffs, the Marine SP can now take out fully armored enemies with just two shots at up to 20 meters. This instantly puts the weapon in the "broken" category.

In their latest video, OPiXZ 2 on YouTube, discussed the pros of the buffed gun and stated:

"The fact that we can have a decent two-tap pump, makes me so happy."

So, without any further ado, let's take a closer look at the loadout OPiXZ 2 advised players to use in the game.

Best Marine SP "two-tap" loadout in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

To build the best Marine SP "two-tap" loadout in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, you must use the following attachments:

Muzzle: Modified Choke

Modified Choke Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Stock: Combat Stock

Combat Stock Laser: Tactical Laser

Tactical Laser Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Here's how these attachments help the Marine SP get two-shot kills at up to 20 meters in the game:

Building the best Marine SP "two-tap" loadout in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Modified Choke tightens the spread when you aim down the sights. This is a great way to ensure all of your pellets hit the target. As a result, you can be sure of hitting most of your pellets on your enemies, which will deal massive damage. In a typical match and under 20 meters, it will end up breaking all of their armor plates.

The Long Barrel increases the effective damage range from 18 to 20 meters. On paper, this might not seem like much. But during your games, you'll instantly notice how long those two extra meters can go.

The Combat Stock improves your sprint-to-fire speed. This allows you to get into a fight quickly after a full sprint. Considering how clunky the Marine SP can be, the Combat Stock allows you to mitigate this issue and wield the weapon aggressively.

Next up is the Tactical Laser, which allows you to use Tactical Stance on the gun. It further tightens the pellet spread, making the Shotgun even more lethal. At close ranges in the game, it is highly recommended to use Tactical Stance for the best results over aiming down the sights.

Last for this loadout, we have the Rapid Fire Mod. It increases the rate of fire for the Marine SP, which can be quite slow to begin with. On top of that, the Fire Mod also improves rechambering speed, which means that you can quickly reload your gun and get back into the fight.

That covers everything that you need to know about building the best Marine SP "two-tap" loadout in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

