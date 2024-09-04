All weapons tier list for Black Ops 6 beta: Ranked from best to worst

The Black Ops 6 beta is now live, giving players access to a diverse, though limited, collection of weapons. It offers 14 different weapons for use in multiplayer modes. The game follows a progression system, meaning players can expand their armory by playing more matches.

The beta features a range of weapon types, including assault rifles, submachine guns, light machine guns, marksman rifles, sniper rifles, and more. It also includes the CIGMA 2B launcher, which is unlocked from the start.

The article ranks all the current Black Ops 6 beta weapons in a tier list.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions

Black Ops 6 beta weapon tier list: All weapons ranked best to worst

As mentioned earlier, there are 14 weapons that players can choose from in the Black Ops 6 beta. They have been divided into five tiers in this tier list:

S tier A tier B tier C tier D tier

S is the highest tier, and D is the lowest.

Here is the tier list for Black Ops 6 beta weapons:

Tier Weapon S Jackal PDW, Ak-74, AMES 85, XM4 A C9, Marine SP, XMG

B SWAT 5.56, SVD, LR 7.62 C GS45, 9MM PM, CIGMA 2B D Combat Knife

S tier

This tier contains the best weapons in the beta. Here are all the weapons in this tier:

Jackal PDW

Jackal PDW SMG in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The Jackal PDW SMG is the top weapon in the Black Ops 6 beta, boasting incredible mobility with fast ADS time. It also has a steady recoil, which makes it easier to control.

The only issue with the PDW is its slow TTK, which makes it inefficient in close-range encounters.

AK-74

AJ-74 AR in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The AK-74 is one of the most formidable assault rifles in the Black Ops 6 beta. It has a fast TTK and incredible bullet velocity, which makes it a preferred choice among AR users in multiplayer modes.

The only downside of the AK-74 is its high recoil, which increases the difficulty of spray control.

AMES 85

AMES 85 AR in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The AMES 85 assault rifle is known for offering high mobility and has great ADS Speed, which makes it easier while quickly scoping enemies. It also has a surprisingly low recoil, which makes it efficient in medium- to long-range encounters. Its high time-to-kill (TTK) in AMES 85 may prevent some players from using it.

XM4

XM4 AR in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The XM4 is known for its low recoil, which helps players maintain a steady aim while gunning down enemies. It also boasts high damage, which helps to achieve fast eliminations in MP modes.

The assault rifle has high bullet velocity and a decent fire rate, making it easier for players to efficiently counter multiple opponents.

A tier

The A-tier weapons are not the best in the game, but they can be formidable in the right hands. Here are all the weapons in this tier:

C9

C9 SMG in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The C9 is the best B-tier SMG in Black Ops 6. It packs a high fire rate and is great in close-range combat. It also has a decent aim down sight (ADS) time that provides players an advantage in fast-paced encounters.

The only downside to the C9 is its average bullet velocity, which makes it weak in medium- to long-range fights.

Marine SP

Marine SP shotgun in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

While it has high damage at close range, the Marine SP should not be used for such encounters due to its low stability and high reload time, which might be a problem for shotgun users.

XMG

XMG LMG in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The XMG is the only light machine available in the Black Ops 6 beta. It has a great TTK (time to kill), which makes it a perfect choice for players who want quick eliminations. Its high damage output makes it optimal for aggressive players.

The XMG is a powerful weapon, but its slow mobility hinders traversal.

B tier

The B tier features some of the most interesting weapons in Black Ops 6 beta. Here are all the weapons in this tier:

SWAT 5.56

SWAT 5.56 in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The SWAT 5.56 is a formidable weapon in medium- to long-range fights in the Black Ops 6 beta. It has a high damage output, which helps players take down enemies in a single hit, and is useful for providing cover while holding angles.

The marksman rifle is curated for players who can adapt to burst weapons, but it falls short due to its bad mobility and average ADS speed.

SVD

SVD sniper rifle in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The SVD is a semi-automatic sniper rifle that is perfect for destroying enemies in long-range encounters. This weapon's capacity to deliver single-shot chest strikes at close range, coupled with swift follow-up shots, makes it a formidable choice.

Mobility and precision are the only areas where the SVD falls short.

LR 7.62

LR 7.62 sniper rifle in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The LR 7.62 is a bolt-action sniper rifle in the Black Ops 6 Open beta. It can one-shot enemies at any distance due to its near-perfect bullet velocity.

The weapon is perfect for medium- to long-range fights due to its high damage. However, it is held back by its slow ADS speed, which makes it difficult to time simultaneous shots.

C tier

The C-tier weapons do not provide the best multiplayer experience. Here are all the weapons in this tier:

GS45

GS45 pistol in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The GS45 has decent mobility. Despite being a pistol, it has an above-average TTK on headshots, which is backed up by a fast ADS time that helps in clutch situations.

This weapon is limited to close-range combat and is ineffective at medium and long ranges.

9MM PM

9MM PM pistol in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The 9MM PM pistol is similar to the GS45 as it offers good mobility and fast ADS time. It is a good choice as a secondary weapon.

However, the 9MM PM pistol doesn't offer a steady aim, which makes it ineffective at any range. It also has a slow time to kill (TTK), requiring players to fire more bullets to survive duels.

CIGMA 2B

CIGMA 2B launcher in Black Ops 6 beta (Image via Activision)

The CIGMA 2B is the sole launcher in the Black Ops 6 beta. This weapon deals great damage and can destroy enemy scorestreaks in one shot. It excels in damage dealing but lacks value in fast-paced encounters due to the poor mobility it offers.

D tier

These weapons do not provide any statistical advantage in the game and should be used as a last resort:

Combat Knife

Combat knife in Black Ops 6 beta (Image via Activision)

The Combat Knife is a melee weapon in the Black Ops 6 beta. Apart from stealth kills or close-range eliminations, it offers no practical advantage.

The Combat Knife is situational and is not recommended as a secondary weapon.

