What is High Trip Resurgence in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded? New LTM explained

High Trip Resurgence in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded is a limited-time game mode (LTM). For the veteran fans, they would probably already be aware of what this unique game mode has in store. If you are a newcomer, then don't worry, we will go through everything that you need to know about this mode. But before we do, you should know this is a returning mode from MW3, and it was a massive hit among players back in the day.

Although this isn't technically a new mode for the series, it is a new mode for the current Warzone and especially for Verdansk. So, without any further ado, let us take a closer look at High Trip Resurgence in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, and what it entails.

How to play High Trip Resurgence in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

High Trip Resurgence in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded will take players to the map of Verdansk. In this LTM, the Battle Royale map turns into Resurgence, and allows players to spawn infinitely, as long as their teammates are alive. But that is just Resurgence. What about the other unique aspects of the mode, you ask?

Well, starting off, you will begin the match with a predetermined weapon. It can be any weapon in the game that you may or may not have used in the past. As for the Secondary, you'll have nothing but your fists to fight. Sounds quite limiting for far? Don't worry, there's more fun to be had.

You can gain special abilities during the match that can completely alter how the game is played. For instance, you can gain the ability to reload your weapons with unprecedented speed, super sprint speed, and take no fall damage. But these are only a few examples of the powers you can gain. To earn these special abilities in the match, you must seek out Shades.

These Shades can be found in loot and supply caches that are spread across the map. Make sure to hunt for loot in this game mode to earn the unique abilities and reign supreme. The win conditions are similar to Resurgence. As for the map, you will be playing on Verdansk as stated earlier, squad size will be Quads only, and it will host a total of 120 players.

That covers everything that you need to know about High Trip Resurgence in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

