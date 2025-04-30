Warzone might not include highly anticipated feature in Verdansk in Season 3 Reloaded update

Verdansk might not receive ziplines and ascenders with the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update. In the official Season 3 roadmap, Call of Duty announced that ziplines and ascenders will make their way to the map Verdansk by the time the mid-season drops. This had fans anticipating the feature to arrive in the game with Season 3 Reloaded.
However, the mid-season roadmap doesn't mention a thing about ziplines and ascenders returning, and this has players believing the feature might not be added to the map with the upcoming update.
Vertical ascenders and ziplines might not join Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
The Warzone Season 3 Reloaded roadmap has omitted any mentions of ziplines and vertical ascenders joining Verdansk, as it was initially expected. Currently, the ascenders are only available in the interior of buildings in Battle Royale mode. The exterior ascenders and ziplines were expected to arrive on the map with the mid season update.
However, now it seems like they will not join the map anytime soon. At the time of writing, exterior ascenders are only available in Plunder and aren't in the Battle Royale mode.
In the Season 3 roadmap, the developers discussed that they wanted to keep the experience close to the original version of the map. Since the ascenders weren't in the original version of Verdansk and were added later with the Season 5 update of Modern Warfare (2019), the developers deemed not adding them to be the correct way to move ahead.
It was also mentioned in the roadmap that these features would join the map later as the season progresses. However, with no mention of it in the Season 3 Reloaded roadmap, fans are skeptical about whether they might have to wait for the next seasonal update to receive the feature.
But the roadmap may not necessarily reveal the complete picture, and the patch notes should shed light on the issue. Warzone Season 3 Reloaded goes live on May 1, 2025, and the patch notes should go live as soon as the update releases.
