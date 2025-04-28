Forget weapons, Warzone and Black Ops 6 now have a pay-to-win Emote 

Warzone and Black Ops 6 now have a pay-to-win Emote, and we wish we were kidding. Gone are the days when pay-to-win items meant weapon blueprints or just Operator skins. Call of Duty's latest bundle, Cardboard Commando, now features an Emote that allows players to turn into a cardboard box mid-game. Although the animation is played out for a short period, it's long enough to catch enemies by surprise.

Read on to learn more about the new pay-to-win Emote in the latest Call of Duty games.

COD adds a pay-to-win Emote in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The new pay-to-win Emote in Warzone and Black Ops 6 is called the Surprise Gift, and it comes with the Cardboard Commando bundle. When a player uses the Emote in-game, the character spawns a cardboard box from thin air, and they hide inside for a brief moment.

This makes them appear like just another object on the map, fooling the enemies into thinking the area is safe. In the video shared by @ElvisCOD on X, the Emote can be seen in action where the player tricks their enemy into thinking the room is clear and then suddenly pops out of the box and takes them out by surprise. This new Emote sticks true to its name in that regard.

However, the problem arises when players must pay to get the Emote, and as it is seen in the clip above, it certainly can give them an advantage. This makes it pay-to-win and isn't something gamers look fondly to. For those wondering, the bundle costs 2400 CP (COD Points) or $20 in real-world currency and can be purchased from the in-game stores of either game.

Regardless of how fun it looks, it is pay-to-win, and the developers should look into the Emote and make some changes so that it doesn't ruin the competitive integrity.

That covers everything that you need to know about the new pay-to-win Emote in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

