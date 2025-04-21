How to claim free CP in Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile is running a limited-time event where players can earn free CP. You simply need to log in to the game each day during the event to claim your rewards, which will include some CP. The event began on April 20, 2025, and will run for 10 days, ending on April 30, 2025.

This article provides a detailed guide on how to claim some free CP in Call of Duty Mobile during the ongoing daily login event.

Procedure to claim free CP in Call of Duty Mobile

The Log-in Pass event kicked off in CODM on April 20, 2025. The free section of the event contains seven rewards, with two tiers offering CP: one on the third day (20 CP) and another on the fifth day (30 CP). In total, you can earn 50 CP during the event.

Log-in Pass rewards (Image via Activision)

To claim the rewards, you need to log in to the game for seven consecutive days, unlocking one reward each day.

Here's a step-by-step guide to claim the rewards:

Launch Call of Duty Mobile.

From the main menu, tap on the "Sales" option located on the right side.

option located on the right side. In the Sales menu, select "Log-in Pass".

You'll see the list of event rewards. Tap on each reward to claim it.

Logging in alone won't automatically grant you the rewards; you must manually claim them. If you forget to do so, even after logging in for all seven days, you will not receive the items.

Call of Duty Mobile: Rewards available in the Log-in Pass event

The Log-in Pass event in Call of Duty Mobile features two reward tracks: Free and Premium. The latter can be unlocked by spending 50 CP.

Each section contains seven rewards, including Mythical and Legendary items. However, note that most of the rewards are not permanent.

Log-in day Free reward Premium reward Day 1 Mythic: AK117 - Lava Remix (3 days) Legendary Ghost Retribtion Skin (1 Day) Day 2 Mythic Crate Legendary: CR-56 AMAX - Twisted Visions (1 Day) Day 3 20 CP Mythic: Krig 6 - Ice Drake (1 Day) Day 4 Secret Cache Experience (selectable) Bundle Legendary: CRB4 - Lattice (1 Day) Day 5 30 CP Mythic: Rytec AMR - Nautilus (1 Day) Day 6 Mythic Crate Legendary: LAPA - King's Pride (1 Day) Day 7 Head Helio Bundle Mythic: Holger 26 - Dark Frontier (1 Day)

While many of the items are time-limited, they still provide a great opportunity to try out high-tier skins and cosmetics. Interestingly, the "Free" section grants a total of 50 CP, which is the exact amount needed to unlock the "Premium" track. So, if you prefer, you can use the earned CP to access the premium rewards without spending real money.

Whether you decide to unlock the Premium section or save the free CP for the future, the Log-in Pass event offers solid value.

This is a great event you shouldn't miss. Simply log in for seven consecutive days before the event ends on April 30, 2025, to earn free CP and enjoy some exciting limited-time rewards.

For more news and guides related to Call of Duty Mobile, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

