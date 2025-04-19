COD Mobile's next season will be Black Ops 4 themed, here's what we know

COD Mobile will receive a Black Ops 4-themed season starting from April 23, 2025. The new season, titled Infinity Realm, will also bring classic BO4 Specialists to the game. Announced on April 17, 2025, Season 4 of CODM may just be highly engaging for new and old players with a new map and eye-catching store updates.

We go over the details of the upcoming Black Ops 4-themed COD Mobile season.

COD Mobile Season 4 will have a Black Ops 4 theme

COD Mobile is set to take players back to 2018 when Black Ops 4 first hit the world's gaming markets. CODM players will soon be able to play as Ruin, Seraph, Battery, and Prophet, and more.

These BO4-era specialists became rather popular after their initial release in Black Ops 3. Each of them will have their own unique Operator Skill as well as Loadout. This will help diversify players' choices when trying to pick the perfect character for themselves.

There will be a total of eight Specialists, of whom four will be unlocked right away. Meanwhile, the remaining four can be acquired by progressing in the Black Ops 4 Reloaded event.

The characters were so popular that Call of Duty even began publishing comics detailing the origins of the specialists in October 2018, after the release of Black Ops 4.

Apart from the characters, game modes from the popular title will grace CODM. Players will soon witness the following game modes:

Hardpoint

Search & Destroy

Kill Confirmed

These modes pay homage to the 2018 title. Combined with the Specialists from the game, COD Mobile players are set to have an authentic BO4 experience.

Moreover, the title will get the Chase Mode Map, which will force players to use their movement skills to outrun their opponents and feature Jetpacks, giving it an intriguing premise.

Finally, a new Event and the brand new Arena update will also become available with the release of CODM Season 4.

