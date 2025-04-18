The Bluntman and Chronic operators are now available for purchase in Warzone and Black Ops 6. Both operators are a part of the Bluntman and Chronic Tracer Pack, which was released with the Season 3 update. The bundle includes various items, including two operator skins and a unique emote to taunt enemies during matches. Unfortunately, the operators cannot be purchased separately, and you must buy the entire bundle to access them.

This article guides you on getting the Bluntman and Chronic operators in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

How to get Bluntman and Chronic operators in Warzone and Black Ops 6

You can get the Bluntman and Chronic operators in Warzone and Black Ops 6 by purchasing the Bluntman and Chronic tracer pack for 2,800 Call of Duty Points, equivalent to $24 approx. You can buy the bundle directly from the official Call of Duty store using CP. If you don't have enough CP, you can purchase some from the store, for which the conversion rates are mentioned below:

Chronic Unapologetic weapon skin for Submachine gun Jackal PDW (Image via Activision)

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

What's included in the Bluntman and Chronic Tracer Pack in Warzone and Black Ops 6?

The Tracer Pack contains ten items, including two operators and weapon skins. Here’s what you get after purchasing the bundle:

Bluntman and Chronic operators (Image via Activision)

"Bluntman" - Operator skin (Silent Bob)

- Operator skin (Silent Bob) "Chronic"- Operator skin (Jay)

Operator skin (Jay) "Bluntman Stuntman" - Weapon skin (Assault Rifle Krig-C)

- Weapon skin (Assault Rifle Krig-C) "Chronic Unapologetic" - Weapon skin (Submachine gun Jackal PDW)

- Weapon skin (Submachine gun Jackal PDW) "Bong Staff" - (Blueprint Melee)

- (Blueprint Melee) "Did that Happen?" (Emote)

(Emote) "Smoke You Out" (Finishing move)

(Finishing move) "Joint Power" (Calling Card)

(Calling Card) "Blunts Out, Suit Up" (Emblem)

(Emblem) "Doobage Duo" (Spray)

Is the Bluntman and Chronic Tracer Pack in Warzone and Black Ops 6 worth buying?

No, the bundle is not worth buying unless you are a fan of the Bluntman and Chronic comic franchise. While it offers a good number of items, many are not particularly appealing. The weapons and melee blueprints are quite basic and mostly adorned with cannabis leaves, which may not attract many players.

The Bluntman and Chronic operators bear a strong resemblance to the actual characters, for which you might consider buying the bundle. Interestingly, the “Did that Happen?” emote is unique and has a cool effect, which can be used for taunting enemies after knocking them down.

Overall, if you appreciate the operators and emote, the bundle could be worth it. Besides that, if you enjoy collecting unique items, you might find value in this bundle.

