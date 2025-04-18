How to play Team Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Team Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies is currently underway. The game mode is quite similar to Cranked, but some unique twists make it worth trying. In this mode, players gain special abilities for taking out enemies. Sounds fun? Well, here's the twist. There's a timer at play within which users must continue their killing spree to maintain these special powers.
But that's not all. Apart from gaining these abilities, you must get rewards to reach certain milestones. So, without any further ado, let's take a closer look at the mode Team Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies.
Everything that fans need to know about Team Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies
Team Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies is quite fun when you play it with your friends. Before we begin with how the mode works, let's look briefly at how you can get started with this mode.
To play Team Cranked, follow these steps:
- Launch Call of Duty HQ.
- Navigate to Black Ops 6.
- Select Zombies.
- Go to Select Mission.
- Select Team Cranked.
- Click on Play Solo/Squad.
- Select the map.
- Finally, click on Start Mission.
With that out of the way, let's now discuss the rules of this game mode. Here are a few things you should note before trying the new mode in Black Ops 6 Zombies:
- Every time you kill an enemy, the Cranked Timer will kick off.
- This timer will last 30 seconds, and any time you eliminate an enemy, the timer will reset. Kills by your teammates also count.
- After reaching a new round, the maximum timer count reduces by 1 second. For instance, in Round 2, the timer will have a maximum limit of 29 seconds.
- When you are on a spree, i.e., Cranked, you gain special abilities and earn higher amounts of Essence.
- Finally, your default Field Upgrade will be replaced with the Time Stopper Field Upgrade for the duration of the match, which temporarily pauses the Cranked timer.
- Wall Buys are disabled.
These are the basics of the mode, and yes, you can still play the side or the main Easter Eggs in this mode. Now you might be wondering, what if you have made it through multiple rounds and the Cranked Timer now has a very low maximum limit? Well, worry not as you also gain a rare power-up called Time Extended, which will increase the Cranked Timer for you and your teammates.
Now that you know how to play Team Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies and what it entails, let's discuss the rewards you can claim from playing this limited-time mode.
All rewards in Team Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies
You can earn the following in-game rewards for playing Team Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies:
- Six Gobblegums per map. Each pack contains one high-rarity and five GobbleGums of other rarities.
- 15,000 XP per map, or a total of 75,000 XP across all maps.
But how do you earn them? That's the most challenging part. To earn the rewards, you must survive 50 rounds. If you manage to do so, all these rewards are yours to keep.
That covers everything to know about Team Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies.
