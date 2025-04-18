How to play Team Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Team Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies is currently underway. The game mode is quite similar to Cranked, but some unique twists make it worth trying. In this mode, players gain special abilities for taking out enemies. Sounds fun? Well, here's the twist. There's a timer at play within which users must continue their killing spree to maintain these special powers.

Ad

But that's not all. Apart from gaining these abilities, you must get rewards to reach certain milestones. So, without any further ado, let's take a closer look at the mode Team Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Everything that fans need to know about Team Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Team Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies is quite fun when you play it with your friends. Before we begin with how the mode works, let's look briefly at how you can get started with this mode.

Ad

Trending

Getting started with Team Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

To play Team Cranked, follow these steps:

Ad

Launch Call of Duty HQ.

Navigate to Black Ops 6.

Select Zombies.

Go to Select Mission.

Select Team Cranked.

Click on Play Solo/Squad.

Select the map.

Finally, click on Start Mission.

With that out of the way, let's now discuss the rules of this game mode. Here are a few things you should note before trying the new mode in Black Ops 6 Zombies:

Every time you kill an enemy, the Cranked Timer will kick off.

will kick off. This timer will last 30 seconds , and any time you eliminate an enemy, the timer will reset. Kills by your teammates also count.

, and any time you eliminate an enemy, the timer will reset. Kills by your teammates also count. After reaching a new round, the maximum timer count reduces by 1 second . For instance, in Round 2, the timer will have a maximum limit of 29 seconds.

. For instance, in Round 2, the timer will have a maximum limit of 29 seconds. When you are on a spree, i.e., Cranked, you gain special abilities and earn higher amounts of Essence.

Finally, your default Field Upgrade will be replaced with the Time Stopper Field Upgrade for the duration of the match, which temporarily pauses the Cranked timer.

Field Upgrade for the duration of the match, which temporarily pauses the Cranked timer. Wall Buys are disabled.

Ad

These are the basics of the mode, and yes, you can still play the side or the main Easter Eggs in this mode. Now you might be wondering, what if you have made it through multiple rounds and the Cranked Timer now has a very low maximum limit? Well, worry not as you also gain a rare power-up called Time Extended, which will increase the Cranked Timer for you and your teammates.

Ad

Now that you know how to play Team Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies and what it entails, let's discuss the rewards you can claim from playing this limited-time mode.

Also read: Black Ops 6 Tribute event: All rewards and how to unlock them

All rewards in Team Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies

You can earn the following in-game rewards for playing Team Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies:

Ad

Six Gobblegums per map . Each pack contains one high-rarity and five GobbleGums of other rarities.

. Each pack contains and five GobbleGums of other rarities. 15,000 XP per map, or a total of 75,000 XP across all maps.

Exploring the rewards for Team Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Activision)

But how do you earn them? That's the most challenging part. To earn the rewards, you must survive 50 rounds. If you manage to do so, all these rewards are yours to keep.

Ad

Read more: How to get free Gobblegum Packs in Black Ops 6 Zombies

That covers everything to know about Team Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More