Modern Warfare 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass, here's what you need to know

Modern Warfare 2 (2022) will join the Xbox Game Pass in May 2025. Xbox recently announced several other titles that will be joining the service. Among them was MW2. Do note that this is the rebooted version of the game, i.e., the 2022 release and not the original MW2 from 2009. When it joins the service, fans will be able to access all the modes, including Campaign, Multiplayer, and Raids co-op.
Read on to learn more about Modern Warfare 2 joining the Xbox Game Pass this May 2025.
When will Modern Warfare 2 be available in Xbox Game Pass?
Modern Warfare 2 (2022) will join the Xbox Game Pass on May 1, 2025. The title will be available to subscribers of the service: they can access it on Xbox consoles, Windows PC, or stream it via Cloud (depending on the region). For console users, the Game Pass Standard edition won't cut it. They must be on the Game Pass Ultimate tier, while for Windows users, the PC Game Pass will suffice.
As mentioned, when the game joins the service, fans will have access to everything the title has to offer. This includes the Campaign mode, which sees the iconic Call of Duty Operator Ghost return, the Multiplayer mode, and the Raids co-op experience, which builds on the storyline of the main Campaign.
Moreover, if you play Warzone and prefer using MW2 weapons, you can grind them in Modern Warfare 2 to level them up and unlock their attachments.
If you are on a Windows PC and aren't sure if the game will work properly on your system, check out the section below.
Modern Warfare 2 (2022) PC system requirements
These are the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 PC system requirements:
Minimum
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)
- Processor: Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 - DirectX 12.0 compatible system
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 125 GB available space
Recommended
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)
- Processor: Intel Core™ i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 - DirectX 12.0 compatible system or Intel Arc A770
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 125 GB available space
If your system matches the requirements mentioned above, you should have no trouble running the game. That said, to get Modern Warfare 2 running at the maximum settings with high frame rates, you'll need more than a GTX 1060.
That covers everything we know about Modern Warfare 2 joining the Xbox Game Pass.
