Modern Warfare 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass, here's what you need to know

Modern Warfare 2 (2022) will join the Xbox Game Pass in May 2025. Xbox recently announced several other titles that will be joining the service. Among them was MW2. Do note that this is the rebooted version of the game, i.e., the 2022 release and not the original MW2 from 2009. When it joins the service, fans will be able to access all the modes, including Campaign, Multiplayer, and Raids co-op.

Read on to learn more about Modern Warfare 2 joining the Xbox Game Pass this May 2025.

When will Modern Warfare 2 be available in Xbox Game Pass?

Modern Warfare 2 (2022) will join the Xbox Game Pass on May 1, 2025. The title will be available to subscribers of the service: they can access it on Xbox consoles, Windows PC, or stream it via Cloud (depending on the region). For console users, the Game Pass Standard edition won't cut it. They must be on the Game Pass Ultimate tier, while for Windows users, the PC Game Pass will suffice.

As mentioned, when the game joins the service, fans will have access to everything the title has to offer. This includes the Campaign mode, which sees the iconic Call of Duty Operator Ghost return, the Multiplayer mode, and the Raids co-op experience, which builds on the storyline of the main Campaign.

Moreover, if you play Warzone and prefer using MW2 weapons, you can grind them in Modern Warfare 2 to level them up and unlock their attachments.

If you are on a Windows PC and aren't sure if the game will work properly on your system, check out the section below.

Modern Warfare 2 (2022) PC system requirements

These are the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 PC system requirements:

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) Processor: Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 - DirectX 12.0 compatible system

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 - DirectX 12.0 compatible system DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 125 GB available space

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update) Processor: Intel Core™ i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core™ i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 - DirectX 12.0 compatible system or Intel Arc A770

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 - DirectX 12.0 compatible system or Intel Arc A770 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 125 GB available space

If your system matches the requirements mentioned above, you should have no trouble running the game. That said, to get Modern Warfare 2 running at the maximum settings with high frame rates, you'll need more than a GTX 1060.

That covers everything we know about Modern Warfare 2 joining the Xbox Game Pass.

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More