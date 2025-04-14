Call of Duty 2025 Campaign might feature a 4 player co-op mode

Call of Duty 2025 Campaign might just have a 4 player co-op mode. Recently, an anonymous Redditor Bigbyy made some intriguing claims about the next Call of Duty game. Their post on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit stated that they (Bigbyy) were a playtester at Treyarch and got the opportunity to try out the upcoming COD title. This was followed by @WarzoneAlerts making similar claims on X.

In that post, Bigbyy shared a plethora of statements about the next Call of Duty game. One of them highlighted the Campaign mode, in which the Redditor claimed that the upcoming game's story mode was a co-op experience.

Call of Duty 2025 could feature 4 player co-op Campaign

As leaked by Bigbyy, the Call of Duty 2025 Campaign might feature a co-op mode supporting up to four players. That said, it is not strictly a co-op experience, and players will be able to play solo as well. As for the story, the report claims that it will be based in 2035 and follow up on the events of Black Ops 2 (2012).

On top of that, to facilitate proper co-op gameplay, players will have a large open-world map to explore, which is reportedly called Avalon.

This isn't the first time in franchise history that we have heard rumors of Call of Duty going with a co-op Campaign. In World at War and Black Ops 3, fans could play the Campaign mode with their friends. However, since then, it hasn't featured in any of Call of Duty games. If the recent reports hold true, we might see the co-op feature return.

As of writing, Call of Duty hasn't confirmed nor denied the validity of any of the details shared by Bigbyy. Furthermore, since it was shared, the user has taken down their post from Reddit. Hence, fans are advised to take the details mentioned in this article with a grain of salt.

