Legacy Call of Duty games might join Xbox Game Pass sooner than expected

Legacy Call of Duty games might join the Xbox Game Pass sooner than expected. As first reported by Xbox Era, the Microsoft Store currently lists World at War and Infinite Warfare with the tag Included with Game Pass. However, these two titles have yet to join the Game Pass catalog. This has led to speculations that the two games, along with other legacy titles, are set to join the service soon.
Read on to learn more about these listings and how they line up with previous rumors.
Call of Duty: World at War and Infinite Warfare could soon join Xbox Game Pass
The information on Call of Duty World at War and Infinite Warfare joining the Xbox Game Pass also lines up with a previous leak by @eXtas1stv on X, which claimed that Call of Duty: World at War would join Game Pass in May 2025. This is a report from last year and has since been forgotten. However, the Microsoft Store listings have again fanned the fire of speculation about these classic COD games joining the service.
Also read: Activision is reportedly scaling down on goofy costumes despite its "printing money" in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
Currently, Black Ops 6 and Modern Warfare 3 are available to play via the Game Pass, and if the rumor holds, two classic games from different eras might join the service soon.
However, at the time of writing, Microsoft has not responded to the news about the games' arrival to the Xbox Game Pass. Hence, you're advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.
Read more: How to complete Return to Verdansk event in Warzone quickly
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:
- Trail Blazer skin in Warzone reportedly had only 0.01% drop rate before the new patch
- Custom Loadouts are currently broken in Warzone and Black Ops 6
- All Easter eggs in Verdansk
- Black Ops 6 Season 3: Best loadout to use in Ranked Play
- All CDL 2025 Major 3 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and how to get them