How to claim Xbox Game Pass Combat Pack for free in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The first Xbox Game Pass Combat Pack for Warzone and Black Ops 6 is finally live right now. Just like the PlayStation Combat Pack, players can claim this for free. However, the brand-new Combat Pack doesn’t feature anything new or exclusive. The items in the pack are the same as those in last month’s PlayStation Combat Pack, and they are actually all the items from the "Blood Letting" and "Jungle Trooper" bundles released in Season 1. Nevertheless, the free rewards are definitely something that fans would love to obtain.

If you want to learn how to claim the Xbox Game Pass Combat Pack for free in Warzone and Black Ops 6 and find out what’s included, read below.

How to Unlock the Xbox Game Pass Combat Pack for Free in Warzone and Black Ops 6

To unlock the Xbox Game Pass Combat Pack for free in Warzone and Black Ops 6, you’ll need to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass member.

Xbox Game Pass Combat Pack (Image via Activision)

If you already have the subscription, the items should automatically be added to your inventory. However, if they still haven’t appeared, here are the steps to follow to claim the Xbox Game Pass Combat Pack in Warzone and Black Ops 6:

Go to the Microsoft/Xbox Store. Search for "Call of Duty®: Warzone™ – Game Pass Pack 1." Click on Add-Ons, and the first option will be the pack itself. If you have an active subscription, claim the pack from there, and it will be added to your game.

What’s Included in the Xbox Game Pass Combat Pack in Warzone and Black Ops 6?

The Xbox Game Pass Combat Pack for Warzone and Black Ops 6 includes 17 items that players can use in the game. From Grey’s "Exterminator" operator skin to three weapon blueprints, there’s a lot to explore. You’ll also get the "Clear Cut" operator skin for Nazir. Here are all the items you’ll obtain by acquiring the bundle:

2 Operator Skins

3 Weapon Blueprints

2 Animated Emotes

1 Weapon Charm

1 Weapon Reticle

1 Emblem

1 Loading Screen

2 Stickers

1 2XP Token (1 hour)

1 2WXP Token (1 hour)

That covers everything you need to know about the Xbox Game Pass Combat Pack in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

