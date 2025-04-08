Warzone Season 3: 5 fastest TTK weapon loadouts in Verdansk

By using the five fastest TTK weapon loadouts in Verdansk, players can get a tremendous advantage in Warzone Season 3. The latest season has introduced several weapon adjustments that have certainly altered the meta. Moreover, with new guns joining the arsenal, fans now have more choices than ever to engage in the battle royale map. But simply listing the best weapons in the title isn't always the right way to do things.

Ad

That's because each weapon can be modified with attachments, which can significantly impact their behavior in-game. This holds especially true for the TTK, which can change with even one attachment.

Hence, in this guide, we'll look at the five fastest TTK weapon loadouts in Verdansk in Warzone Season 3.

5 fastest TTK weapon loadouts to use in Verdansk in Warzone Season 3

5) CR-56 AMAX

Ad

Trending

CR-56 AMAX fastest TTK weapon loadout (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The CR-56 AMAX is one of the new Assault Rifles that came out in Warzone Season 3 along with Verdansk. With the right setup, one can build the fastest TTK loadout without having to level it up all the way.

Ad

As for the TTK, it stands at 620 ms, which is quite impressive considering how easy it is to use in the game. Even without any attachments equipped, the rifle can mow enemies in seconds.

Still, we do have the option to further enhance it, and for that, we suggest using the following:

Optic: Volzhskiy Reflex

Volzhskiy Reflex Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel

Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Also read: Warzone Season 3: 5 best weapon loadouts to use in Verdansk

Ad

4) FTAC Recon

FTAC Recon fastest TTK weapon loadout (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Introduced with Modern Warfare 2 in 2022, the FTAC Recon is one of the fastest killing guns you can use in Verdansk in Warzone Season 3. That said, just like the AK 74, it isn't perfect, and in some cases, it might even be worse. But at the end of the day, we are judging weapon loadouts based on their TTK, and in this case, it stands at only 571 ms, which is extremely fast.

Ad

To get the most out of the FTAC Recon and build the fastest TTK loadout to use in Verdansk, we recommend using the following attachments:

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

JAK Glassless Optic Barrel: Bull Rider 16.5"

Bull Rider 16.5" Underbarrel: XRK Bowbreaker Grip

XRK Bowbreaker Grip Magazine: 15 Round Mag

15 Round Mag Ammunition: .458 High Velocity

3) PPSh-41

PPSh-41 fastest TTK weapon loadout (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Next up, we have the PPSh-41 SMG. A monster at close ranges, the PPSh-41 has a time-to-kill of only 567 ms. Thanks to its moderate damage combined with a fast fire rate, the weapon shreds through enemies instantly. This makes it a force to be reckoned with at close ranges.

Ad

Moreover, if you love to play aggressively, you just cannot go wrong with this SMG. In areas such as the Superstore and Storage, this weapon will shred through multiple targets without breaking a sweat.

But, like with all weapons in the shooter, it isn't perfect. Its recoil can be a bit erratic at times, and being an SMG, its damage range isn't that great. Fortunately, you can easily mitigate these issues with the right attachments, and for that, we recommend using the following:

Ad

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Stock: Agility Stock

2) AK 74

AK 74 fastest TTK weapon loadout (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

An underdog, the AK 74 Assault Rifle boasts a TTK of only 553 ms. This is the second fastest TTK one can achieve in Season 3. So, you might be wondering why this is an underrated weapon.

Ad

Well, simply put, it is not the easiest weapon to use. The AK 74 has a high base recoil, which makes it difficult for long-range fights. But in the right scenario and with the right attachments, it can be extremely lethal. We recommend using these attachments:

Optic: Volzhskiy Reflex

Volzhskiy Reflex Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel

Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag III

1) Kompakt 92

Kompakt 92 fastest TTK weapon loadout (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Kompakt 92 SMG maintains its crown for the fastest TTK weapon in Warzone Season 3. With a TTK of only 550 ms, it will kill enemies before they even get the chance to shoot back at you. However, it's limited by range, making this time-to-kill achievable only at ranges up to 16 meters.

Ad

Regardless, it is still a fantastic pick for close-range engagements, and you simply cannot go wrong with this firearm. For it to shine, we suggest using the following attachments:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag III

Extended Mag III Rear Grip: Commando Foregrip

Read more: Warzone Season 3: Best long-range meta loadout in Verdansk

That covers our list of the five fastest TTK weapon loadouts to use in Verdansk in Warzone Season 3.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More