Slept on MW3 SMG is still overpowered in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

A slept-on MW3 SMG is now ruling the Warzone Season 2 Reloaded meta. For those who are wondering, it is none other than the Superi 46. This MW3 SMG is one of the most mobile weapons in the game, allowing its users to play aggressively. This is especially viable on smaller maps like Rebirth Island and Area 99.

As for the stats, the Superi 46 without any attachments has a TTK of only 630ms at up to 10 meters. While this isn't the fastest in its class, the SMG has one thing going for it, and that is its impressive mobility stats. This, combined with low recoil and moderate damage range, makes the SMG ideal for those looking for close-range gunfights.

With the help of the right attachments, the Superi 46 can be further enhanced and turned into a force to be reckoned with. In this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best Superi 46 loadout in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded.

Best Superi 46 loadout in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

To build the best Superi 46 loadout in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded, you must use the following attachments:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S

Shadowstrike Suppressor S Barrel: Bore 99 Short Barrel

Bore 99 Short Barrel Underbarrel: JAK Slash

JAK Slash Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Stock: Rescue-9 Stock

Building the best Superi 46 loadout in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Here's how these attachments help improve the SMG and transform it into one of the best weapons in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded:

The Shadowstrike Suppressor S increases the damage range and bullet velocity of the SMG. As for the increment in effective damage range, it's minor (from 10 to 11 meters). However, the bullet velocity sees a 14% increase, which is fantastic for mid-range fights.

The Bore 99 Short Barrel significantly increases the mobility and handling stats of the weapon. It boosts aim down sight speed, sprint to fire speed, and your overall movement speed. But that's not all. It also tightens your hip fire and tactical stance bullet spread.

The JAK Slash is the most important attachment for this build, as it helps you play aggressively. It improves the overall movement speed, including sprint speed. The attachment also reduces vertical recoil.

The 40 Round Mag increases the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 40. While this might not seem like much, it is advised to have it equipped. In the battle royale title, you'll rarely get into a fair 1v1 fight. Moreover, enemies will have armor plates equipped, and you might require quite a few bullets to take them out. Hence, you just cannot go wrong with 10 additional rounds for your Superi 46 loadout.

Finally, the Rescue-9 Stock boosts the tactical sprint speed, sprint speed, and overall movement speed alongside reducing recoil. This not only makes the Superi 46 loadout more mobile but also accurate.

That covers everything that you need to know about the best Superi 46 loadout in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded.

