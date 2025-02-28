Call of Duty finally brings back much-awaited battle royale change in Warzone

Call of Duty has finally brought back 150-player lobbies in Warzone. Raven Software, the team behind Warzone, recently announced it has added a playlist for the battle royale mode now featuring 150 players. But there's a catch: it won't be a permanent playlist for the rest of the season. Developers stated this was done intermittently as a test to prepare for future updates of the shooter.

Read on to learn more about the recent playlist update in Warzone and why Raven Software is testing bigger lobbies.

Call of Duty finally adds 150 player lobbies in Warzone

With the recent playlist update, Call of Duty has introduced 150-player lobbies back in Warzone. According to the developers, this was done to prepare for the upcoming updates; hence, it won't be a permanent playlist for the moment. They will gather player feedback on server performance and various other attributes to test how the 150 player lobbies work out.

This will be done over the upcoming weeks leading to the BO6 and WZ Season 3 update.

For those unaware, the Battle Royale modes prior to the update featured up to 120 players. However, that wasn't always the case. Back in the days of the original Warzone with Verdansk, the map featured up to 150 players. Now that Verdansk is returning to the game with the Season 3 update, the developers are going all in on delivering fans the same experience that they had back in 2020.

Hence, developers are currently testing 150 player lobbies exclusively for the BR modes. Note that these tests won't be conducted on the Ranked Play matches. They will continue with the current format.

That covers everything you need to know about the recent changes in the BR title.

