  • Call of Duty News
  • Call of Duty's latest update fixes major bugs in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Call of Duty's latest update fixes major bugs in Warzone and Black Ops 6

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Feb 27, 2025 13:28 GMT
Warzone and Black Ops 6 update
Call of Duty fixes major bugs in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty has released a brand new update in Warzone and Black Ops 6, and the latest update has fixed some major bugs in both games. From fixing an issue where players were prevented from duplicating loadouts to players being unable to open the Tac-map during the infil cinematic, the update addressed a lot. In Black Ops 6, the changes were a bit more than fixing bugs. The update has unrestricted the Recoil Springs Fire Mod on the Jackal PDW in the Ranked Play. Furthermore, the update has also addressed some issues in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

The update went live on Februrary 26, 2025 at 5:50 PT. If you want to learn about the entire update in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone, read below.

Warzone February 26 patch notes

Here are all the changes done to Warzone in February 26's update:

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue where replacing the Custom perk pack that had the Mountaineer perk caused the dropped pack to lose the perk completely.
  • Fixed an issue where squad names and icons appeared white in Plunder instead of displaying the correct squad widget colors.
  • Fixed an issue where players were unable to open the Tac-Map during the infil cinematic.
  • Fixed an issue that would kick players back to the main menu if they opened the social menu while attempting to create a Custom Loadout in a match.
  • Fixed an issue where reticles would appear darker than intended.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented players from duplicating, renaming, or creating Custom Loadouts while in a match.
Black Ops 6 February 26 patch notes

Here are all the changes done to Black Ops 6 after the update:

Global

Gunsmith

  • Addressed an issue that could prevent some players from making new Weapon Builds.
  • Addressed an issue where reticles would appear darker than intended.

UI (Multiplayer & Zombies)

  • Players on controllers can now vertically scroll through 10 tracked Challenges via right stick up/down in-game.
Multiplayer

Ranked Play

  • Restrictions Update
  • Unrestricted the Recoil Springs Fire Mod on the Jackal PDW.

UI

  • Addressed an issue where the wrong Minimap loading image was being displayed when loading Grind Ooze.
  • Addressed an issue that prevented the Turtle Power banner from displaying properly in TMNT Moshpit.
  • Addressed an issue that caused the Spy Camera UI to remain present longer than intended.

Stability

  • Addressed an issue that could prevent the Best Play from playing.
  • Addressed various stability issues.
Zombies changes

Maps

  • Liberty Falls
  • Re-enabled the ability to open the "East Main Street" door buy from on top of the Yummy Freeze roof.

Weapons

  • Addressed an issue that allowed using Dedicated Melee weapons while in a downed state.

Challenges

  • Addressed an issue that prevented the progress of the “Destruction” Special Camo Challenge for the Bo Staff.
  • Addressed an issue that prevented the progress of the “Nibbles” Special Camo Challenge for the TR2.
UI

  • Addressed an issue that could prevent some players from entering the Barracks tab.
  • Addressed an issue where some Zombies Calling Cards were only visible in the All Calling Cards section.

Graphics

  • Addressed an issue that prevented some visual effects from loading properly.

Stability

  • Addressed various stability issues.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
