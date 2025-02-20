  • home icon
Verdansk might be hidden in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update files, COD fans believe so

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Feb 20, 2025 17:51 GMT
Warzone Verdansk
Verdansk is probably hidden in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update is here, and a large number of fans believe that Verdansk is in the files. The COD battle royale has just received the Season 2 Reloaded update, but the update size doesn't match with the amount of content that Call of Duty has added. Previously there have been rumors about the map coming to the game with the Season 3 update. Now with the update and the previous rumors, fans are believing that the day is closer than ever.

Read on to learn more about the possibility of Verdansk being hidden in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update files.

The rumor of Verdansk returning in Season 3 has become stronger with the latest Warzone update

As promised by Activision, Warzone Season 2 focused more on balancing and quality of life updates in the game. The Black Ops 6 Season 2 update brought a brand new Zombies map, two new small maps, and new weapons, it was around 25 GB. Compared to that, the mid-season update has not brought anything big. However, the update size is around 50 GB. Given that we don't have any explanation for the large number, we can expect that Verdansk is hidden somewhere around the corner.

This made a number of players in the community believe that the map is somewhere within the files, and we will soon see hints of it. Popular Call of Duty leaker @BobNetworkUK stated on X,

"verdansk in the files?"

The update for Season 2 Reloaded in Call of Duty is massive, and even if we consider both Black Ops 6 and Warzone, the size doesn't justify the small amount of content. For some, it's around 50+ GB. However, some players have notified that the update is more than 80 GB even. Popular Call of Duty news account @CODWarfareForum stated,

"where going to downsize updates... releases 88gb update... @CODUpdates"
A CoD fan posted on X and stated that if Verdansk is already in the files, then Call of Duty should just release it. Given the state of Warzone, it is no wonder that fans feel that way.

However, take this information with a grain of salt, as it is purely based on speculations and rumors. We will update readers with more information as soon as Call of Duty officially announces the release date for the much-awaited map.

