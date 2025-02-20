Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

The Warzone Season 2 Reloaded patch notes are out, introducing various game-balancing changes, including weapon adjustments, bug fixes, and more. These tweaks help maintain fair gameplay by preventing any weapon from being excessively overpowered or underpowered. Several weapons across different categories have been adjusted.

Ad

The XM4 has been nerfed again in the mid-season update, further reducing its effectiveness in battles to maintain balance.

This article covers all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded.

All weapon changes in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

Here are all the weapon adjustments that will be implemented in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded as described in the patch notes:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Assault Rifles changes in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

AK-74

Maximum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 36 damage (0 - 58.4m)

36 damage (0 - 58.4m) Post-Patch: 36 damage (0 - 58.4m)

36 damage (0 - 58.4m) Medium Damage Range 1:

Pre-Patch: 33 damage (58.4 - 76.2m)

33 damage (58.4 - 76.2m) Post-Patch: 33 damage (58.4 - 86.3m) ⇧

33 damage (58.4 - 86.3m) Minimum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 28 damage (>76.2m)

28 damage (>76.2m) Post-Patch: 29 damage (>86.3m) ⇧

Cypher 091

Maximum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 42 damage (0 - 47m)

42 damage (0 - 47m) Post-Patch: 42 damage (0 - 50.8m) ⇧

42 damage (0 - 50.8m) Medium Damage Range 1:

Pre-Patch: 37 damage (47 - 63.5m)

37 damage (47 - 63.5m) Post-Patch: 37 damage (50.8 - 71.1m) ⇧

37 damage (50.8 - 71.1m) Minimum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 33 damage (>63.5m)

33 damage (>63.5m) Post-Patch: 35 damage (>71.1m) ⇧

35 damage (>71.1m) Additional Adjustments:

Leg multipliers increased from 0.84x to 0.9x

Ad

Krig C

Maximum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 35 damage (0 - 47m)

35 damage (0 - 47m) Post-Patch: 35 damage (0 - 50.8m) ⇧

35 damage (0 - 50.8m) Medium Damage Range 1:

Pre-Patch: 32 damage (47 - 63.5m)

32 damage (47 - 63.5m) Post-Patch: 32 damage (50.8 - 71.1m) ⇧

32 damage (50.8 - 71.1m) Minimum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 29 damage (>63.5m)

29 damage (>63.5m) Post-Patch: 29 damage (>71.1m) ⇧

29 damage (>71.1m) Additional Adjustments:

Leg multipliers increased from 0.9x to 1x

Model L

Maximum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 36 damage (0 - 62.2m)

36 damage (0 - 62.2m) Post-Patch: 35 damage (0 - 47m) ⇩

35 damage (0 - 47m) Minimum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 30 damage (>62.2m)

30 damage (>62.2m) Post-Patch: 31 damage (>47m) ⇧

31 damage (>47m) Additional Adjustments:

Lower Torso and Leg multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.85x

to Bullet Velocity decreased from 820m/s to 800m/s

Ad

XM4

Maximum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 27 damage (0 - 34.2m)

27 damage (0 - 34.2m) Post-Patch: 27 damage (0 - 34.2m)

27 damage (0 - 34.2m) Medium Damage Range 1:

Pre-Patch: 24 damage (34.2 - 48.2m)

24 damage (34.2 - 48.2m) Post-Patch: 24 damage (34.2 - 48.2m)

24 damage (34.2 - 48.2m) Minimum Damage Range:

Pre-Patch: 22 damage (>48.2m)

22 damage (>48.2m) Post-Patch: 20 damage (>48.2m) ⇩

20 damage (>48.2m) Additional Adjustments:

Upper Torso multiplier decreased from 1x to 0.96x

to Lower Torso and Arm multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.89x

to Extended Mag III (100 Round):

Aim Down Sight speed penalty increased from 30% to 42%

to Buffer Stock:

Sprint to Fire time penalty increased from 15% to 20%

to Aim Down Sight speed penalty increased from 31% to 38%

to Burst Fire Attachment:

Maximum Damage decreased from 40 to 34

to Maximum Damage Range decreased from 45.7m to 38.1m

to Minimum Damage decreased from 34 to 30

Ad

GPR 91

CHF Barrel Adjustments:

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 55% to 40%

to Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%

to Rapid Fire Adjustments:

Horizontal Recoil penalty increased from 25% to 30%

Also read: What to expect from Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update

SMG adjustments changes in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

C9

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: Damage: 36 | Range: 0 - 13m

Damage: 36 | Range: 0 - 13m Post-Patch : Damage: 36 | Range: 0 - 12.1m ⬇

: Damage: 36 | Range: 0 - 12.1m ⬇ Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch: Damage: 31 | Range: 13 - 24.1m

Damage: 31 | Range: 13 - 24.1m Post-Patch: Damage: 31 | Range: 12.1 - 22.8m ⬇

Damage: 31 | Range: 12.1 - 22.8m ⬇ Medium Damage Range 2

Removed

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: Damage: 26 | Range: >30.9m

Damage: 26 | Range: >30.9m P ost-Patch: Damage: 26 | Range: >22.8m ⬇

Damage: 26 | Range: >22.8m ⬇ Additional Adjustments

Bullet Velocity decreased from 570m/s to 540m/s

Ad

Kompakt 92

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: Damage: 25 | Range: 0 - 10.5m

Damage: 25 | Range: 0 - 10.5m Post-Patch: Damage: 25 | Range: 0 - 13.2m ⬆

Damage: 25 | Range: 0 - 13.2m ⬆ Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch: Damage: 22 | Range: 10.5 - 20.3m

Damage: 22 | Range: 10.5 - 20.3m Post-Patch: Damage: 22 | Range: 13.2⬆ - 20.3m

Damage: 22 | Range: 13.2⬆ - 20.3m Minimum Damage Range

No changes

Additional Adjustments

Aim Down Sight speed improved from 210ms to 200ms

Upper Torso and Arm multipliers increased from 1.07x to 1.1x

PP-919

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: Damage: 42 | Range: 0 - 12.7m

Damage: 42 | Range: 0 - 12.7m Post-Patch: Damage: 42 | Range: 0 - 11.9m ⬇

Damage: 42 | Range: 0 - 11.9m ⬇ Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch: Damage: 34 | Range: 12.7 - 21.3m

Damage: 34 | Range: 12.7 - 21.3m Post-Patch : Damage: 32 ⬇ | Range: 11.9 ⬇ - 21.3m

: Damage: 32 ⬇ | Range: 11.9 ⬇ - 21.3m Medium Damage Range 2

Pre-Patch: Damage: 30 | Range: 21.3 - 30.7m

Damage: 30 | Range: 21.3 - 30.7m Post-Patch : Damage: 28 ⬇ | Range: 21.3 - 30.7m

: Damage: 28 ⬇ | Range: 21.3 - 30.7m Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: Damage: 28 | Range: >30.7m

Damage: 28 | Range: >30.7m Post-Patch: Damage: 26 ⬇ | Range: >30.7m

Ad

LMG adjustments changes in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

GPMG-7

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: Damage: 27 | Range: 0 - 40.6m

Damage: 27 | Range: 0 - 40.6m Post-Patch: Damage: 24 ⬇ | Range: 0 - 50.8m ⬆

Damage: 24 ⬇ | Range: 0 - 50.8m ⬆ Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch : Damage: 20 | Range: >55.9m

: Damage: 20 | Range: >55.9m Post-Patch : Damage: 21 ⬆ | Range: >50.8m ⬇

: Damage: 21 ⬆ | Range: >50.8m ⬇ Additional Adjustments

Removed Medium Damage Range 1

Lower Torso and Leg multipliers increased from 0.82x to 1x

Aim Down Sight speed improved from 460ms to 445ms

Feng 82

Pre-fire delay improved from 55ms to 25ms

Slide to Fire Speed improved from 410ms to 380ms

Dive to Fire Speed improved from 490ms to 460ms

Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 400ms to 370ms

Movement Speed improved from 4.6m/s to 4.7m/s

Crouch Movement Speed improved from 2.1m/s to 4.3m/s

Sprinting Movement Speed improved from 6.1m/s to 6.3m/s

ADS Movement Speed improved from 2.5m/s to 2.7m/s

Ad

Marksman Rifle adjustments changes in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

AEK-973 (Full Auto Mod Attachment)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: Damage: 25 | Range: 0 - 35.5m

Damage: 25 | Range: 0 - 35.5m Post-Patch : Damage: 26 ⬆ | Range: 0 - 48.2m ⬆

: Damage: 26 ⬆ | Range: 0 - 48.2m ⬆ Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch: Damage: 24 | Range: 35.5 - 50.8m

Damage: 24 | Range: 35.5 - 50.8m Post-Patch : Damage: 24 | Range: 48.2 - 60.9m ⬆

: Damage: 24 | Range: 48.2 - 60.9m ⬆ Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch : Damage: 22 | Range: >50.8m

: Damage: 22 | Range: >50.8m Post-Patch : Damage: 22 | Range: >60.9m ⬆

: Damage: 22 | Range: >60.9m ⬆ Additional Adjustments

5.45 Extended Mag I

Mag size increased from 45 to 50

SWAT 5.56

Burst Delay reduced from 250ms to 220ms

Rapid Fire

Burst Delay reduced from 200ms to 170ms

Tsarkov 7.62

Small improvement to shot queuing, to help prevent accidental follow-up shots when spamming the trigger.

Ad

Sniper Rifle adjustments changes in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

SVD

Maximum Damage Range

No changes

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: Damage: 90 | Range: >55.9m

Damage: 90 | Range: >55.9m Post-Patch : Damage: 100 ⬆ | Range: >55.9m

: Damage: 100 ⬆ | Range: >55.9m Additional Adjustments

Upper Torso multiplier increased from 0.7x to 0.88x

Leg multipliers increased from 0.5x to 0.7x

Bullet Velocity increased from 875m/s to 890m/s

Melee adjustments changes in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

Baseball Bat

Lunge distance increased by 6%, up to 1.8m

Knife

Lunge distance increased by 4%, up to 1.3m

Power Drill

Lunge distance increased by 47%, up to 1.7m

Ad

That covers all the weapon buffs and nerfs implemented in Warzone with Season 2 Reloaded.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback