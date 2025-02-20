Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

The Warzone Season 2 Reloaded patch notes are out, introducing various game-balancing changes, including weapon adjustments, bug fixes, and more. These tweaks help maintain fair gameplay by preventing any weapon from being excessively overpowered or underpowered. Several weapons across different categories have been adjusted.
The XM4 has been nerfed again in the mid-season update, further reducing its effectiveness in battles to maintain balance.
This article covers all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded.
All weapon changes in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded
Here are all the weapon adjustments that will be implemented in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded as described in the patch notes:
Assault Rifles changes in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded
AK-74
- Maximum Damage Range:
- Pre-Patch: 36 damage (0 - 58.4m)
- Post-Patch: 36 damage (0 - 58.4m)
- Medium Damage Range 1:
- Pre-Patch: 33 damage (58.4 - 76.2m)
- Post-Patch: 33 damage (58.4 - 86.3m) ⇧
- Minimum Damage Range:
- Pre-Patch: 28 damage (>76.2m)
- Post-Patch: 29 damage (>86.3m) ⇧
Cypher 091
- Maximum Damage Range:
- Pre-Patch: 42 damage (0 - 47m)
- Post-Patch: 42 damage (0 - 50.8m) ⇧
- Medium Damage Range 1:
- Pre-Patch: 37 damage (47 - 63.5m)
- Post-Patch: 37 damage (50.8 - 71.1m) ⇧
- Minimum Damage Range:
- Pre-Patch: 33 damage (>63.5m)
- Post-Patch: 35 damage (>71.1m) ⇧
- Additional Adjustments:
- Leg multipliers increased from 0.84x to 0.9x
Krig C
- Maximum Damage Range:
- Pre-Patch: 35 damage (0 - 47m)
- Post-Patch: 35 damage (0 - 50.8m) ⇧
- Medium Damage Range 1:
- Pre-Patch: 32 damage (47 - 63.5m)
- Post-Patch: 32 damage (50.8 - 71.1m) ⇧
- Minimum Damage Range:
- Pre-Patch: 29 damage (>63.5m)
- Post-Patch: 29 damage (>71.1m) ⇧
- Additional Adjustments:
- Leg multipliers increased from 0.9x to 1x
Model L
- Maximum Damage Range:
- Pre-Patch: 36 damage (0 - 62.2m)
- Post-Patch: 35 damage (0 - 47m) ⇩
- Minimum Damage Range:
- Pre-Patch: 30 damage (>62.2m)
- Post-Patch: 31 damage (>47m) ⇧
- Additional Adjustments:
- Lower Torso and Leg multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.85x
- Bullet Velocity decreased from 820m/s to 800m/s
XM4
- Maximum Damage Range:
- Pre-Patch: 27 damage (0 - 34.2m)
- Post-Patch: 27 damage (0 - 34.2m)
- Medium Damage Range 1:
- Pre-Patch: 24 damage (34.2 - 48.2m)
- Post-Patch: 24 damage (34.2 - 48.2m)
- Minimum Damage Range:
- Pre-Patch: 22 damage (>48.2m)
- Post-Patch: 20 damage (>48.2m) ⇩
- Additional Adjustments:
- Upper Torso multiplier decreased from 1x to 0.96x
- Lower Torso and Arm multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.89x
- Extended Mag III (100 Round):
- Aim Down Sight speed penalty increased from 30% to 42%
- Buffer Stock:
- Sprint to Fire time penalty increased from 15% to 20%
- Aim Down Sight speed penalty increased from 31% to 38%
- Burst Fire Attachment:
- Maximum Damage decreased from 40 to 34
- Maximum Damage Range decreased from 45.7m to 38.1m
- Minimum Damage decreased from 34 to 30
GPR 91
- CHF Barrel Adjustments:
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 55% to 40%
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%
- Rapid Fire Adjustments:
- Horizontal Recoil penalty increased from 25% to 30%
SMG adjustments changes in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded
C9
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 36 | Range: 0 - 13m
- Post-Patch: Damage: 36 | Range: 0 - 12.1m ⬇
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 31 | Range: 13 - 24.1m
- Post-Patch: Damage: 31 | Range: 12.1 - 22.8m ⬇
- Medium Damage Range 2
- Removed
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 26 | Range: >30.9m
- Post-Patch: Damage: 26 | Range: >22.8m ⬇
- Additional Adjustments
- Bullet Velocity decreased from 570m/s to 540m/s
Kompakt 92
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 25 | Range: 0 - 10.5m
- Post-Patch: Damage: 25 | Range: 0 - 13.2m ⬆
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 22 | Range: 10.5 - 20.3m
- Post-Patch: Damage: 22 | Range: 13.2⬆ - 20.3m
- Minimum Damage Range
- No changes
- Additional Adjustments
- Aim Down Sight speed improved from 210ms to 200ms
- Upper Torso and Arm multipliers increased from 1.07x to 1.1x
PP-919
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 42 | Range: 0 - 12.7m
- Post-Patch: Damage: 42 | Range: 0 - 11.9m ⬇
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 34 | Range: 12.7 - 21.3m
- Post-Patch: Damage: 32 ⬇ | Range: 11.9 ⬇ - 21.3m
- Medium Damage Range 2
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 30 | Range: 21.3 - 30.7m
- Post-Patch: Damage: 28 ⬇ | Range: 21.3 - 30.7m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 28 | Range: >30.7m
- Post-Patch: Damage: 26 ⬇ | Range: >30.7m
LMG adjustments changes in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded
GPMG-7
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 27 | Range: 0 - 40.6m
- Post-Patch: Damage: 24 ⬇ | Range: 0 - 50.8m ⬆
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 20 | Range: >55.9m
- Post-Patch: Damage: 21 ⬆ | Range: >50.8m ⬇
- Additional Adjustments
- Removed Medium Damage Range 1
- Lower Torso and Leg multipliers increased from 0.82x to 1x
- Aim Down Sight speed improved from 460ms to 445ms
Feng 82
- Pre-fire delay improved from 55ms to 25ms
- Slide to Fire Speed improved from 410ms to 380ms
- Dive to Fire Speed improved from 490ms to 460ms
- Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 400ms to 370ms
- Movement Speed improved from 4.6m/s to 4.7m/s
- Crouch Movement Speed improved from 2.1m/s to 4.3m/s
- Sprinting Movement Speed improved from 6.1m/s to 6.3m/s
- ADS Movement Speed improved from 2.5m/s to 2.7m/s
Marksman Rifle adjustments changes in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded
AEK-973 (Full Auto Mod Attachment)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 25 | Range: 0 - 35.5m
- Post-Patch: Damage: 26 ⬆ | Range: 0 - 48.2m ⬆
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 24 | Range: 35.5 - 50.8m
- Post-Patch: Damage: 24 | Range: 48.2 - 60.9m ⬆
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 22 | Range: >50.8m
- Post-Patch: Damage: 22 | Range: >60.9m ⬆
- Additional Adjustments
- 5.45 Extended Mag I
- Mag size increased from 45 to 50
SWAT 5.56
- Burst Delay reduced from 250ms to 220ms
- Rapid Fire
- Burst Delay reduced from 200ms to 170ms
Tsarkov 7.62
- Small improvement to shot queuing, to help prevent accidental follow-up shots when spamming the trigger.
Sniper Rifle adjustments changes in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded
SVD
- Maximum Damage Range
- No changes
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 90 | Range: >55.9m
- Post-Patch: Damage: 100 ⬆ | Range: >55.9m
- Additional Adjustments
- Upper Torso multiplier increased from 0.7x to 0.88x
- Leg multipliers increased from 0.5x to 0.7x
- Bullet Velocity increased from 875m/s to 890m/s
Melee adjustments changes in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded
Baseball Bat
- Lunge distance increased by 6%, up to 1.8m
Knife
- Lunge distance increased by 4%, up to 1.3m
Power Drill
- Lunge distance increased by 47%, up to 1.7m
That covers all the weapon buffs and nerfs implemented in Warzone with Season 2 Reloaded.
