What to expect from Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update

Call of Duty Warzone Season 2 Reloaded is set to release on all platforms on February 20, 2025. The mid-season update will continue with the devs' effort to fine-tune gameplay and will also introduce some new content to the title. However, there should be a dearth of new content in Warzone this time around, just as the developers promised in January 2025 ahead of the Season 2 release.

This article will go over everything fans can expect from the Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update.

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded: What to expect

New Events

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded and Black Ops 6 will host two new events, namely:

February 27 - March 13, 2025: Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event

Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event March 13, 2025 - end of season 2: Clover Craze event

Call of Duty x TMNT event (Image via Activision)

Under the COD x TMNT event, players will be able to access a brand-new event pass in Warzone. The pass will have a free and a premium track which will cost you 1,100 COD points if you decide to purchase it.

Free track rewards for the event pass include a new D1.3 Sector Saw Blade Launcher Special Weapon, Footclan-themed Operators, and the new Skateboard melee weapon. On the other hand, premium track rewards include the Master Splinter Operator skin, “Splinter’s Cane” Bo Staff weapon blueprint, and more.

You can make progress in the event pass by simply playing Warzone and collecting XP. XP generated by playing other game modes also counts.

Apart from this, the Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update will also host the Clover Craze event. In this event, you can open Caches in Warzone and collect different types of clovers, including a Gold Clover for the most points. These clovers can later be used to redeem rewards.

New Perk - Low Profile

New Low Profile perk to be added to Warzone (Image via Activision)

Low Profile is the brand new perk joining the game in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded. The perk essentially allows you to move faster while prone or crouched. Here's the official description from the COD blog post on February 19, 2025:

"Move more quickly while crouched and prone. Enemies you kill will not have death markers for their allies. Move slightly faster when downed."

The perk will be available in the game as a reward for season two reloaded and will occupy the first slot.

Apart from these changes, players can expect some QOL changes in Warzone. However, the precise nature of these changes has not been mentioned in the blog post. Hence, fans may have to wait until the release of the official patch notes on February 20, 2025, ahead of Season 2 Reloaded, to know more.

