Call of Duty teases Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Call of Duty teased the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover on February 13, 2025. The short clip released by the official Call of Duty page showcases brothers Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo popping out of a sewer cover straight into the world of Black Ops 6.

As of writing, Activision has yet to reveal the official release dates for the event. However, internet leaks have previously predicted some bits of content that could arrive in-game.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and speculations and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Call of Duty crossover teaser released

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Call of Duty crossover will feature all four titular characters mentioned earlier. The four turtle brothers are likely to be playable Operators in Black Ops 6.

The short teaser clip simply showcases some banter among the characters as they arise from the manhole cover. This is a nod to the brothers' original home in the sewer system underneath New York City.

Leaks forecasting the Call of Duty x TMNT crossover have predicted that the official weapons used by the characters may also be featured. Therefore, fans can potentially expect Katana Swords, Sais, Nun-Chucks, and a Bo Staff. These weapons are used by Leo, Raph, Mikey, and Donatello, respectively.

New game modes associated with the characters could also potentially be released. The event could arrive before or during Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded. As such, fans are advised to keep an eye on the official COD channels to remain informed about the arrival of the crossover.

