Despite player numbers falling, Black Ops 6 remained the best-selling game in the US in 2024

Recent data from Circana, LLC, a provider of big data and predictive analytics solutions, revealed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the best-selling game of 2024 in the United States. Remarkably, it even retained its top position in December 2024.

Despite its negative impression on the community due to various issues, such as the surge of hackers in lobbies, the title dominated sales in the US. Read on for an in-depth analysis of the data.

Black Ops 6 was the best-selling game in the US in 2024

Data revealed by Circana, LLC, outlined the 2024 US Year Top 20 Games ranked by sales value. This data includes physical and full-game digital sales from platforms like Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, Steam, and Xbox for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel.

The reporting period spanned December 30, 2023, to January 1, 2025, representing the timeframe during which the sales data was collected.

US Top 20 best-selling games (Image via Circana)

Within this report, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 secured the top position. Circana also provided a breakdown for December 2024, covering sales from December 1, 2024, to January 1, 2025. Even for this specific month, Black Ops 6 retained the top spot in the sales chart.

Despite this, however, the playerbase for Black Ops 6 on Steam has seen a steep decline. Following its initial release, the game experienced record-breaking player numbers, but recent months have shown a drop of over 50% on Steam. However, player statistics from other platforms are not available.

A likely reason for this decline is the massive surge of hackers, particularly on PC. While console players can avoid cheaters by disabling cross-play in casual modes (excluding Ranked Play), PC players face cheaters in all modes since most hacks are PC-based.

Despite these challenges, the game's cumulative sales have sustained its popularity. The upcoming Season 2 update, which focuses on significant anti-cheat improvements, may address the ongoing issues.

Additionally, the developers have committed to fixing foundational problems in future updates. These efforts could help Black Ops 6 regain its lost playerbase and restore its integrity moving forward.

Black Ops 6 Season 2 is scheduled to go live on January 28, 2025, at 9 am PT.

