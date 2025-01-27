All The Tomb POIs in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Tomb is the newest map in Black Ops 6 Zombies, which will be introduced with the Season 2 update. Set in an excavation site, players can explore deeper layers of the map's locations. The main storyline focuses on securing the Sentinel Artifact, which, as mentioned in the trailer, may be located "all the way at the bottom."

To prepare for the map's release, familiarize yourself with its key locations to better understand what you'll be exploring.

This article highlights all the major points of interest (POIs) featured in The Tomb map in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

All POIs featured in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies

As mentioned in the content drop blog (January 22, 2025), there are seven major locations:

Dig Site

Neolithic Catacombs and Ossuary

Tombs

Shrine of the Hierophants

Subterranean Temple and Deep Excavation

Doorway to Nowhere and Dark Aether Nexus

Here's a brief description of the POIs as mentioned in the blog post with a narrative-focused overview:

1) Dig Site

Dig Site (Image via Activision)

The surface-level Dig Site is your entryway to the rest of the map. Strange glowing runes mark certain alcoves, perhaps gateways to the subterranean regions beyond. A large, partially uncovered stone face lies at the pit of the site, roped off and long forgotten, a nearby fallen pillar. Scale the stairs and scaffolding to further explore the area. Don’t linger too long, lest you end up like the headless statue on the upper tiers of this archeological area.

This location in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb serves as your spawn point, featuring glowing ruins that may act as gateways to deeper areas of the map. Stairs and scaffolding will also be present, allowing for further exploration.

2) Neolithic Catacombs and Ossuary

Neolithic Catacombs and Ossuary (Image via Activision)

Exploring the Neolithic Catacombs, you may notice how far back the area goes, both physically as well as through layers of ancient cultures and civilizations. Cave paintings adorn the cavernous walls while winding pathways lead through the natural hollows of the earth. In the Ossuary, stacked with the skulls of the long dead, the cavern gives way to the stone architecture of a later age, its bone piles, and altars lending an ominous presence throughout.

This area in Black Ops 6 Zombies' The Tomb will showcase traces of human civilization, with layers of ancient cultures. Expect to encounter cave paintings and winding pathways that exude an ominous presence, adorned with stacked skulls, stone architecture from a later age, and bone piles.

3) Tombs

Tombs (Image via Activision)

Statues of ancient warriors line the Tombs in alcoves along the walls along with depictions of shielded hoplites engaging a charging bull. Though the vault has long crumbled into disarray, the remnants of pristine architecture are on clear display, illuminated through the patch of sunlight falling through a crumbled hole in the ceiling.

This area in Black Ops 6 Zombies' The Tomb showcases statues of ancient warriors and depictions of shielded hoplites confronting a charging bull. It captures the remnants of pristine architecture, even as the vault has crumbled into disarray. Additionally, this location features the new Perk-a-Cola Death Perception machine.

4) Shrine of the Hierophants

Shrine of the Hierophants (Image via Activision)

Ancient priests charged with interpreting the sacred mysteries, the hierophants seem to have uncovered more than they were bargaining for. The candlelit, vaulted ceiling marks the resting place of important figures, a frieze sculpted into the wall showing a fierce battle between opposing forces. Arrow Trap installations line the stairway down into the shrine, flanked by skulls on chain pullies.

This candlelit area, with its vaulted ceiling, once served as the resting place for important figures of the past. The walls depict a fierce battle between opposing forces. Additionally, the stairway leading down into the shrine features the new gameplay element: Arrow Traps.

5) Subterranean Temple and Deep Excavation

Subterranean Temple and Deep Excavation (Image via Activision)

Descend into the catacombs to reveal the huge, cavernous Subterranean Temple, where the stone architecture leads downward to a rocky outcropping peninsula known as the Deep Excavation. Scattered pillars encircle a place of worship below, the murky depths illuminated via faint shafts of what appears to be sunlight entering from a natural space in the rock above.

This location in Black Ops 6 Zombies' The Tomb is marked by the Subterranean Temple, featuring vast stone architecture that leads to the Deep Excavation. Scattered stone pillars and areas of worship lie below, illuminated by shafts of sunlight entering from above.

6) Doorway to Nowhere and Dark Aether Nexus

Doorway to Nowhere and Dark Aether Nexus (Image via Activision)

This location in Black Ops 6 Zombies' The Tomb map has been kept under wraps by the developers. However, in The Tomb's trailer, a brief clip shows a glowing purple orb and an energy beam striking a runic wall, opening a portal. This portal seemingly leads to the Dark Aether Nexus. While this interpretation is based solely on the trailer, more details will only be confirmed once the map goes live.

