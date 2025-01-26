Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 release countdown: Start time for all regions

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 are scheduled to go live on January 28, 2025, at 9 am PT. This new season will determine the future of the title, as it aims to address the ongoing surge of hackers by upgrading the Ricochet anti-cheat system.

The update will bring several new additions, with a primary focus on Black Ops 6 Zombies, though Multiplayer will also see notable updates. Warzone, however, will receive only a few equipment additions.

With that in mind, here’s an accurate countdown to the release of Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2.

Countdown for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 update

As mentioned, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 will launch on January 28, 2025, at 9 am PT. The update will go live simultaneously across all regions and platforms.

The timer below counts down to the release, so you can prepare for the new content as only a few hours remain.

Also read: WZ and Black Ops 6 Season 2 preload details

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 release date and time across all regions

Here's the list of release dates and times for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 across various major areas:

Time zones Date and time Pacific Standard Time (PST) January 28, 2025, at 9 am Mountain Standard Time (MST) January 28, 2025, at 10 am Central Standard Time (CST) January 28, 2025, at 11 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) January 28, 2025, at 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) January 28, 2025, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET) January 28, 2025, at 6 pm Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) January 28, 2025, at 8 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) January 28, 2025, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) January 28, 2025, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) January 29, 2025, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST) January 29, 2025, at 2 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) January 29, 2025, at 4 am

Also read — BO6 Season 2 early patch notes: New maps, Valentine’s LTMs, QoL upgrades, and more

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 content overview

BO6 and Warzone Season 2 will feature four new weapons and four new attachments:

Weapons

PPSh-41 SMG(Launch)

Cypher 091 assault rifle (Launch)

Feng 82 LMG (Launch)

TR2 marksman rifle (Launch)

Attachments

Crossbow Attachment (Launch): Assault Rifles, SWAT 5.56 and AEK-973 Marksman Rifles, Underbarrel Attachment

Assault Rifles, SWAT 5.56 and AEK-973 Marksman Rifles, Underbarrel Attachment Full Auto Mod (Launch Window): AEK-973 Marksman Rifle, Fire Mod Attachment

AEK-973 Marksman Rifle, Fire Mod Attachment Binary Trigger (Launch Window): Tanto .22 SMG, Fire Mod Attachment

Tanto .22 SMG, Fire Mod Attachment Belt-Fed Attachment (Mid-Season): Three Attachments, LMGs, Magazine Attachment

New events

The Terminator (MP, ZM, WZ): February 6, 2025 to February 20, 2025

February 6, 2025 to February 20, 2025 Shadow Hunt (MP, ZM, WZ): February 13, 2025 to February 20, 2025

February 13, 2025 to February 20, 2025 St. Patrick’s Day: Clover Craze (MP, ZM, WZ): March

Here's a brief breakdown of the new content for each major title:

BO6 Multiplayer

Maps

Bounty (Launch): Brand-New, Core, 6v6, Medium-Sized

Brand-New, Core, 6v6, Medium-Sized Dealership (Launch): Brand-New, Core, 6v6, Medium-Sized

Brand-New, Core, 6v6, Medium-Sized Lifeline (Launch): Brand-New, Strike, 2v2/6v6, Small-Sized

Brand-New, Strike, 2v2/6v6, Small-Sized Bullet (Mid-Season): Brand-New, Strike, 2v2/6v6, Small-Sized

Brand-New, Strike, 2v2/6v6, Small-Sized Grind (Mid-Season): Remaster, Core, 6v6, Medium-Sized

Modes

Overdrive (Brand New, Launch)

Gun Game (Launch)

Third Wheel Gunfight LTM (In-Season)

Couples Dance Off LTM (In-Season)

Perk:

Slipstream (Event Reward)

Hunter’s Instinct (Mid-Season)

New Wildcard

Flyswatter (In-Season)

New Scorestreak

War Machine (Event Reward)

Black Ops 6 Zombies

BO6 Zombies will feature a new map, The Tomb, continuing the main storyline centered around securing the Sentinel Artifact, which may hold the key to freeing Samantha Maxis from her imprisonment in the Dark Aether.

The map introduces a new enemy type called the Shock Mimic, alongside standard zombies and skeletal entities with heavily rotted, mummified appearances, representing ancient inhabitants of The Tomb.

New gameplay features include Aetheric Lanterns, Arrow Traps, and the return of the Death Perception Perk-a-Cola. Additionally, the map will feature a new Wonder Weapon, the Staff of Ice, capable of freezing multiple enemies, dealing splash damage, and reviving downed allies with a precision-shot restorative blast.

Also read: What to expect from BO6 Zombies in Season 2 update

Warzone

The main focus of Season 2 for Warzone is on gameplay tuning, quality-of-life improvements, and resolving ongoing bugs.

However, two new perks will also be introduced:

Reactive Armor (Launch)

Low Profile (Mid-Season)

