Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 preload details

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 is scheduled to go live on January 28, 2025, at 9 am PT, and the pre-load option is now available for PC users on Battle.net, allowing them to download and install the update in advance. This ensures they can jump straight into the game and explore the new season's content as soon as it goes live.

Battle.net users gain access to the pre-load feature first, but PlayStation and Xbox users typically receive it at least 24 hours before the update's release. However, based on past trends, Steam users still lack this access, and this season is likely no exception.

This article details the pre-load size for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 on PC (Battle.net).

What is the pre-load size of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 on PC (Battle.net)

The pre-load size for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 on PC (Battle.net) is approximately 25.14 GB. While not excessively large, it has a similar size to past major updates. This is due to the inclusion of various new additions, such as maps, modes, weapons, and other content.

The pre-load size for other platforms has not been disclosed, and the option is currently unavailable. However, players on these platforms can expect a similar size, with a possible 4 - 5 GB variation.

How to pre-load Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 on PC (Battle.net)

If auto-download is enabled, the Battle.net client will automatically begin the download when opened. If it is disabled, you have to start the pre-load process manually. To do this, follow these steps:

Open Battle.net client Select Call of Duty. Click the Settings option, near the Play option. Select Modify Install from the drop-down menu. Select the Content section and click on Modify Install again. Doing so will bring up a new section. This is where you'll find the new content. Select it and click Confirm. Finally, press Start Update to begin the download.

The upcoming update is a significant one, as it aims to shape the future of the game. Currently, the game is facing criticism due to the frequent presence of hackers, particularly in Ranked Play across both titles. To address this, the update includes several planned upgrades to Ricochet, the game's anti-cheat system. This could potentially mitigate the hacker problem.

Since most hackers are PC-based, console players have been requesting an option to disable cross-play in Ranked Play. In Season 2, this feature will finally be introduced, allowing console players to avoid cross-play and enjoy a fairer gaming experience even if hacking persists.

Additionally, significant content updates are planned for Black Ops 6 Zombies and Multiplayer. However, Warzone will see only minimal content additions in this update.

