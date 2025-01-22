Mimics and Disciples are reportedly coming to Black Ops 6 Zombies

According to a report by u/GenoGM on Reddit, Mimics and Disciples could be coming to Black Ops 6 Zombies. Recently, the user got in touch with Activison and requested their data. For those unaware, there is a provision through which players can request and receive their data stored with Activision. Upon receiving their data, they found the game was also tracking their kills for Mimics and Disciples.

Read on to learn more about the data GenoGM received and what it entailed.

Note: This article is based on speculations. Readers are asked to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Black Ops 6 Zombies might feature Mimics and Disciples soon

As discussed earlier, it was the data from Activision that led Black Ops 6 Zombies fans to speculate that Mimics and Disciples could be added to the title with future updates. Interestingly, the whole saga started when u/GenoGM requested his personal data from Activision.

In the spreadsheet they received from Activision, there was a page that tracked all their zombie kills in the game. Therein, they found that the page also tracked their kills for Mimics and Disciples. However, currently, none of the Black Ops 6 Zombies maps feature these special zombie types. This led to speculation that Mimics and Disciples could be returning to Black Ops 6 Zombies.

For those who are new to the series, Mimics and Disciples are considered to be special zombies since they possess special abilities. They were last seen in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (2023). Hence, the counter tracking zombie kills for Black Ops 6, shouldn't have included these special zombie types. But that wasn't the case and the game was still tracking kills for these zombie types.

Some fans speculated that these special types might have been taken into account because the game also tracks data from the Campaign, which features these zombies. However, u/GenoGM refused this explanation since the spreadsheet they had received had a separate section tracking their activities from the Campaign.

All these led fans of the mode to speculate that with the upcoming updates, these special zombies could just be making their way to the game.

