What are Special Zombies in Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 features three types of Special Zombies: the Mimic, the Mangler, and the Disciple. Unlike the regular hordes of zombies one encounters in a match, these Special Zombies boast unique abilities. They are built like a tank, often requiring multiple rounds of bullets or even Killstreaks to take them down. Being a special kind, they don't spawn in numbers and can be hard to come by.

Usually, one can avoid engaging them completely. However, some missions specifically direct players to defeat them.

In this article, we will take a closer look at all three Special Zombies in MW3, along with their weaknesses, so you can take them down easily if the situation calls for it.

All Special Zombie types in Modern Warfare 3

As already mentioned earlier, Modern Warfare 3 features three Special Zombies. They are:

Mimic

Mangler

Disciple

Here's what you should know about them:

Mimic

Mimic in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Mimic is a beast and can be identified thanks to its glowing mouth. They are quite fast and can deal both ranged as well as melee damage. One of the most unique aspects of this zombie is that it can masquerade as common objects on the map, making it difficult to spot at first glance.

If you encounter one and wish to defeat it, your best bet is shooting at its mouth. The Mimic's mouth is its weak spot, and one should always target it to take these beasts down quickly.

Mangler

Mangler in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The Mangler is, simply put, a humanoid. It is fully armored and is a bullet sponge. It can also deal both ranged as well as melee damage. However, unlike the Mimic, Manglers tend to move at a regular pace, and hence, avoiding their attacks won't be a difficult task. To defeat them quickly, it is advised to target their head or their hand canon.

Moreover, these Manglers will always have a part of their armor broken, exposing their inners. This is where one should aim to deal lethal damage.

Disciple

Disciple in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The last of the Special Zombies is the Disciple. They are neither human nor beast but a specter that can spawn zombies and heal them. Usually, you will find them hovering above a horde of zombies, directing them to attack you. What makes a Disciple truly dangerous are their life-sucking tethers, that drain the player's HP.

However, it won't be challenging to defeat them. If you encounter one, you must target its spell-casting hands. This stuns them and makes them an easy target to shoot at. Moreover, unless they are fully charged, they will have low HP, and you can eliminate them with a few rounds to the head.

That covers everything about all three Special Zombies in Modern Warfare 3. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty hub for the latest news about MW3, MW2, and Warzone.