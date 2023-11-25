How to find and kill Mimics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Part of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies' extensive list of antagonists, Mimics are a special class enemy in the game. As implied by their name, Mimics are shape-shifting creatures that have the ability to cloak themselves as a number of items and objects, hence fooling players. These often include guns, ammunition, loot boxes, equipment, and so on.

Mimics' shapeshifting ability is what makes it the most dangerous, leaving players susceptible to being eliminated by this class of zombies in the game. In the article, players will discover the easiest means to locate and track Mimics in MW3 Zombies and, furthermore, the means to eliminate them with absolute ease.

How to find Mimics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Mimics via HVT Contracts (Image via Activision)

Mimics, being a special class zombie, is not available in every single location across the game. They can be typically found in the following locations:

Locations assigned via HVT Contract Missions Aether Nets Infected Strongholds

HVT Contract Missions

To delve deeper into the location, the HVT Contract Missions are possibly the easiest means to track down a Mimic. Players will be designated to locate and kill the creature and can refer to their tac-map for the same.

While it's always a shuffle between Manglers or Mimics, the chances of encountering the latter are much higher with this option.

Aether Nets and Infected Strongholds

Aether Nests and Infected Strongholds are your next best bet in locating these enemies. Though not a 100 percent guarantee, there is a fairly high percentage of success associated with locating a Mimic in these locations.

How to kill Mimics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Follow these steps to easily eliminate Mimics in MW3:

Aim for the mouth

Mimics critical spot (Image via Activision)

All zombies have a critical hit spot, and for the Mimics, it is their mouth. Carefully and patiently, make sure to dump your magazine into the Mimic's mouth to ensure easy elimination on the field. This weak point, i.e., their mouths will be constantly glowing, giving you an ideal estimation of where to shoot.

Pack-a-Punch

A costly yet effective solution to take down these elite zombies is to Pack-a-Punch your weapon. A lack of firepower will needlessly stretch out encounters, and with this method, the boost in damage output will be significant enough to ensure that you can easily eliminate Mimics in the game.

Energy Mines

Energy Mines and Other Field Upgrades in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Energy mines are a great alternative to using the Pack-a-Punch. They are a field upgrade available in Modern Warfare 3, which is unlocked by default with Player Level 1 in the game.

To make the best use of this tool, simply place it on the ground when encountering Mimics. Lure these enemies to your trap and simply detonate it.

For more Modern Warfare 3 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.