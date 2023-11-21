5 tips to dominate Modern Warfare 3 Zombies in solo

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is out, featuring the largest undead map in Call of Duty. Some players like to play without a squad, which can be daunting. The challenges and damage output can make progressing and enjoying the game nearly impossible.

In this article, we'll provide a solid strategy to dominate Modern Warfare 3 Zombies in solo mode. By following these tips and tricks, you can tackle contracts, upgrade your weapons, and survive the hordes of undead on your own.

Tips and tricks for solo-clearing Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

1) Scav run preparation

Before diving into the intense solo action, start with a scav run, wherein you enter with minimum gear and focus on collecting materials for your next match. Prioritize acquiring essential perks like Stamina Up, Speed Cola, and Juggernog; these will significantly enhance your survivability and effectiveness in the game.

2) Efficient contract completion

Focus on more solo-friendly contracts, especially in the low-threat zone, such as High-Value Target (HVT), Holdouts, and Safeguard (defending a safe). These contracts provide manageable challenges and quicker completions, allowing you to amass the necessary points for the next steps in your strategy.

3) Wall-buy weapons in the highest threat zone

Once you've accumulated 5,000-6,000 points, head straight to the highest threat zone and look for a wall buy station with a pistol icon on the map. Purchase a purple- or orange-rarity weapon for 5,000 points—preferably the latter. This weapon will be your primary survival tool in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, so choose wisely.

If you have a Raw Aethereum Crystal, use it to Pack-a-Punch your weapon to its tier-one form.

4) Free Perks for solo success

Take advantage of free perks scattered across the map to enhance your solo experience. Visit the designated locations to get Death Perception, Deadshot Daiquiri, and Speed Cola without spending points.

These perks provide crucial advantages, such as improved damage output and enhanced awareness, making your solo journey more manageable.

Death Perception : Located near a tall tower in the low threat zone. All you must do is parachute through the three circles, and a rift will open up with the perk.

: Located near a tall tower in the low threat zone. All you must do is parachute through the three circles, and a rift will open up with the perk. Deadshot Daiquiri : This can be obtained by throwing a grenade through the top window of the church.

: This can be obtained by throwing a grenade through the top window of the church. Speed Cola: Easily obtained by driving up a ramp near the border of the tier 2 zone, where there is a huge eagle structure.

5) Efficient Tier 2 contract farming

With your upgraded weapon and perks, focus on farming tier-2 contracts in the medium threat zone as they offer better rewards and more Essence, allowing you to enhance your loadout.

Stick to contracts like Holdouts, Stashes, and Defend for efficient solo play. If you feel confident, consider venturing into the tier-3 zone for better rewards in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Additional tips

As you progress, the tier-3 zone becomes a viable solo-player option. Here, look for buy stations offering the Juggernaut Suit for 10,000 Essence. This powerful suit enhances survivability against formidable enemies like the Abomination encountered during HVT contracts. Strategically utilizing the Juggernaut Suit can be a game-changer in this zone.

Be mindful of additional Easter eggs and mechanics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. One notable example is feeding meat pieces found near the dog house to create a friendly hellhound companion. This loyal ally can significantly assist in fending off the undead and completing contracts efficiently.

By including these advanced tips in your solo strategy, you'll not only survive but thrive in the challenging world of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Adapt your approach based on the evolving game dynamics and experiment with different tactics to find your best-suited playstyle in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.