All confirmed Perks in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer

The Call of Duty: Next event has revealed every detail of the highly anticipated Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer experience, leaving players buzzing with excitement. The upcoming title is set to bring a completely new gaming experience packed with an innovative Perk mechanism, enhanced movement, the return of classic maps, and a slew of other tantalizing features.

The most significant of these changes is the complete reworking of the Perk system, which may initially perplex some players. However, there is no real cause for concern.

This article attempts to provide gamers with a roadmap to traverse the complexities of the confirmed Perks available in Modern Warfare 3. It will look at the numerous varieties on offer, each with its own set of abilities.

Confirmed Perks available in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer

A revolutionary change awaits players in the domain of Perks in Modern Warfare 3. Perks have developed into dynamic accessories such as Gloves, Boots, and Gear. Each wearable has distinct combat characteristics, allowing players to personalize their loadout precisely.

What truly distinguishes this innovation is that, once the match begins, your chosen Perks remain active until the end, ensuring an immersive and continual enhancement of your abilities.

Strategic advantage is effortlessly incorporated into your wearables in this new paradigm, offering a thrilling and unrelenting experience from start to end.

Types of Gloves as Perks available

1) Quick-Grip Gloves

Increased weapon swap speed

2) Scavenger Gloves

Resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players

3) Commando Gloves

Reload while sprinting

Types of Boots as Perks available

1) Lightweight Boots

Increases movement and swim speed.

Reduces noises while swimming

2) Climbing Boots

Increased climbing and mantling speed.

Reduces fall damage

3) Stalker Boots

Increased strafe and aim down sight (ADS) movement speed.

4) Tactical Pads

Increases slide distance and allows for full ADS while sliding.

Increases stance transition speeds and crouched movement speed.

5) Covert Sneakers

Eliminates footstep sounds.

Types of Gear as Perks available

1) EOD Padding

Reduces damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire

2) TAC Mask

Reduces the strength of enemy flash, stun, and gas grenades.

Immunity to shock, EMP, and Snapshot Grenades.

3) Mission Control Comlink

Reduce Killstreak cost by one [1] kill.

Reduce Scorestreak cost by 125.

4) Bone Conduction Headset

Reduces combat noise, allowing improved identification of enemy footsteps and gunshots.

5) L/R Detector

Warns of hostile laser and radiation sources

6) Ghost T/V Camo

While moving, blocks detection by UAVs, enemy radar sources, and Heartbeat Sensors.

Furthermore, players will be able to select a distinct vest in addition to Perks for additional enhancements in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer battles.

All available Vests

1) Infantry Vest

Increases Tac Sprint duration and reduces refresh time.

Duplicate effects do not stack. If equipped with Running Sneakers, gain the effects of Lightweight Boots.

2) Engineer Vest

Spot enemy equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks through walls. Aiming down sights highlights them for the team.

Faster Field Upgrade recharge.

3) Gunner Vest

Deploy max ammo

Improved reload speed.

Duplicate effects do not stack. If equipped with Mag Holster, gain the effects of Mission Comlink.

4) Demolition Vest

Resupply Lethal and Tactical equipment every 25 seconds

That covers everything players need to know about the new Perk system and all the confirmed Perks available in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer.