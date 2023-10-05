Modern Warfare 3 raw multiplayer gameplay leaked ahead of the official reveal

Early Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer gameplay has emerged on social media ahead of the official CoD Next 2023 unveiling. A leaker named SabaCod2023 revealed it on X (formerly Twitter) on October 5, ahead of the expected Call of Duty Next 2023 event. In that brief video, we witnessed numerous new features for Modern Warfare 3 on show.

Following on from an earlier campaign preview, the Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer presentation was confirmed for this year's CoD Next event on October 5. However, it looks like some early gameplay has leaked online before that. While a nostalgic teaser teased some brief bits of multiplayer gameplay, the leak has now provided us with our first uncut look at the game in action.

In this article, we are going to discuss the MW3 gameplay and specifics that can be seen in the leak by SabaCod2023.

Leaked Modern Warfare 3 raw multiplayer gameplay

Expand Tweet

Some players appear to have gained access to the game by breaking into the early MW3 Beta pre-download on PlayStation hardware, subsequently leaking some multiplayer gameplay. The footage appears to use bots or entirely empty lobbies since no one has access to the game yet.

The player in the clip is seen using an AR, and we can see the iconic Red dot on the mini-map, as MW3 had announced earlier. Call of Duty veterans will notice that Modern Warfare 3 has substantially faster movement and gunplay based on the footage. Things appear to be a lot snappier and more arcade-like, as opposed to the more realistic and tactical feel of prior Modern Warfare games.

Rust- The remastered Modern Warfare (2009) map (Image via Activision)

From an initial peek at the in-game UI to confirmation on crucial parameters like a FOV Slider, the brand new Slide cancel feature, and the improved ADS speed, we can see all the new changes that MW3 has brought forth. The leak also features the remastered Modern Warfare (2009) map Rust, which fans have been anticipating.

Expand Tweet

Leaks frequently build up ahead of formal disclosures, and this year's CoD premiere is no exception. With only a few hours to Activision's grand reveal at the Call of Duty Next event, a lot of information has slipped through the cracks.

Naturally, it should only be a matter of hours until much of the footage is removed since Activision is notoriously quick to remove big gameplay leaks. So don't expect to see this new MW3 multiplayer footage for very long, at least not from the original sources.