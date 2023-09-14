Modern Warfare 3 remastered and iconic maps comparison revealed

Call of Duty just revealed interesting news regarding the remastered iconic maps that will be added to the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 release. Notably, 16 beloved maps from the 2009 masterpiece Modern Warfare 2 are set to return. While previous revelations piqued gamers' interest in future modifications, this recent bit of information sheds light on the matter.

Sledgehammer and Infinity Ward have joined hands to preserve the authenticity and precision of the original maps. They have leveraged new gaming engines and design innovations over the course of their 14-year journey, allowing them to modernize these iconic battlegrounds, maintaining a balance between nostalgia and adaptability.

These changes are expected to provide a fresh and interesting experience for the dedicated community.

The overall transformation of the iconic maps in Modern Warfare 3

Sledgehammer Games' Art Director Matt Abbott and Design Director Zach Hodson seem motivated to provide the playerbase with the finest version of the classic maps. They're paying attention to what the community has to say about movement, gunplay, and other aspects of the game.

They intend to improve these maps with new gameplay features while maintaining a perfect balance between modernity and the nostalgic experiences that players appreciate.

One can expect a significant increase in visibility by utilizing modern game engines and visual advancements such as variable-rate shading and dynamic runtime systems. The primary upgrades focus on improving the visuals, resulting in a significant increase in fidelity.

Simple but significant changes are likely to reshape the game experience, with streets in various locations including updated car models that differ from the 2009 edition. Improved scenery details, such as lighting modifications for brighter alleyways, offer more clarity for enemy detection.

Additionally, buildings and other objects will also include a variety of colors and textures, leading to a visually appealing and engaging gaming experience.

Specific map changes revealed so far for Modern Warfare 3

The developers have teased the modifications that await gamers when they delve into the classic battlefields with the release of Modern Warfare 3. Let's look at what's on offer.

Estate

The boathouse area provides access to the lake for underwater sports, such as swinging beneath the water to an observation platform. Furthermore, the Estate ground has a stronger military presence, with intel screens and a tank stationed on the main road, converting it from a luxurious getaway to a fiercer battleground.

Skidrow

The bookshop has been converted into a movie theatre, and the ceiling has been fixed; the lights have been turned back on for better vision when passing through. Additional lighting upgrades in locations such as the hallway and tunnel guarantee Operators are clearly seen in the in-game surroundings.

Rust

The renowned open pipe at the corner, a popular camping location, has been replaced with a tiny structure. Furthermore, with enhanced mobility, players can now make use of Rust's verticality by scaling the center tower and surrounding containers for strategic benefits.

Highrise

The former office arrangement from 2009 has been updated for a new entertainment-focused tenant. However, the crucial sites remain. The crane in the northern building offers a magnificent view, and if you climb Actibase's front, you'll have a great rooftop viewpoint.

