Modern Warfare 3 maps leaked; will include Rust, Scrapyard, and more

According to leaker/data-miner el_bobberto, Modern Warfare 3 is set to release with all the classic MW2 maps. They will be remastered and brought up to speed for the newer generation. While this rumor regarding the remastered maps surfaced in September of 2022, it's only now that there's more truth to the matter at hand. Nevertheless, this is still a leak and not official information per se.

However, given that el_bobberto has been correct in the past regarding several things, this too, will likely come to pass. Either way, fans will not have to wait long to see things firsthand as Modern Warfare 3 releases on November 10, 2023. That being said, here's what to expect from the remastered MW2 maps.

Modern Warfare 3 will feature all iconic MW2 maps

As mentioned by the leaker/data-miner el_bobberto, all MW2 maps will be added at launch. This means that players will be able to dive into the past on day one and play on some of their favorite maps from Modern Warfare 2 (2009). Although the details regarding the remastered version of these maps are limited, they should look similar to the original.

Aside from graphical enhancements and perhaps a few changes here and there to make gameplay interesting, everything else should remain the same. Given how iconic MW2 maps were, Activision will likely not implement too many changes unless deemed absolutely necessary. On that note, here's the complete list of all remastered MW2 maps players can expect to see in Modern Warfare 3:

Afghan

Derail

Estate

Favela

Highrise

Invasion

Karachi

Quarry

Rundown

Rust

Scrapyard

Skidrow

Sub Base

Terminal

Underpass

Wasteland

With 16 remastered MW2 maps being added in at launch, players will have more than enough to keep themselves entertained. MW2 maps such as Favela, Scrapyard, Rust, Shipment, and Terminal are going to see a lot of traffic on a daily basis. Aside from these maps, Activision will undoubtedly add in more, but information is rather limited for the time being.

"My question is why now?" - Call of Duty fan questions why Activision is working on remastered MW2 maps for Modern Warfare 3

Given that not every leak comes to fruition, a few fans are skeptical about remastered MW2 maps. Since ideally they should have been added alongside Modern Warfare 2 (2022), releasing them now makes no sense. As random as this may seem, leaker/data-miner el_bobberto has an explanation at hand.

With Call of Duty's twentieth anniversary coming up on October 29, 2023, adding the remastered MW2 maps to Modern Warfare 3 seems fitting. If nothing else, it's a homage to the series and a testament to just how far the franchise has come.

Modern Warfare 3 to feature Map Voting as well

In addition to the remastered MW2 maps, it seems that map voting will be making a return as well. As seen from the leaked image, players will be able to vote for the next map as soon as the round ends. This will make it easier for everyone to stand on common ground and choose a map that the majority of players want to play on.