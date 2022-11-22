Modern Warfare 2 fans on Reddit want the 'map voting' feature to return

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been out for quite some time, and players have a few suggestions for the multiplayer mode of the game. Now that Warzone 2.0 is out, there will be a shift in activity, with more interest in the Battle Royale mode.

The steady framerates and balanced game optimization has impressed fans so far, especially after Vanguard's disappointing multiplayer modes last year. Moreover, players are spending enormous amounts of time grinding the multiplayer mode and finding ways to level up their accounts to unlock guns and attachments.

A Reddit thread has been making the rounds in which players have been requesting that a classic Call of Duty multiplayer feature be added to the latest game. The map rotation in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer mode is random at the moment, but fans would like to have a say in what maps they play.

Redditors want a map voting feature in Modern Warfare 2

Fans have begun exploring the multiplayer mode of the latest Modern Warfare 2, and they noticed that the map rotation was being done at random across all the modes. This means that they don't have the option to choose the map they'd like to play a certain match in. A Reddit user named u/KraKraten started a thread on the platform asking for the classic map voting feature to return to the game.

This feature allows players in a multiplayer lobby to vote for the map they would like to play on. Map voting usually appears after a match has concluded. Players who would like to continue playing in the same matchmaking lobby can vote to skip a map or choose between two different maps.

The Reddit thread went viral, and other players who have been unhappy with the random maps in the multiplayer mode of Modern Warfare 2 also voiced their opinions.

Players from the community had some interesting suggestions. A user named u/razaky201 believes that the current COD game should adopt Treyarch's (developer of COD Vanguard) style of map rotation. However, since the current Modern Warfare 2 is built by Infinity Ward, the feature probably won't be added to the latest COD title.

Another user named u/veczey reminisced about how some of the best Call of Duty titles included map voting and an entirely different skill-based matchmaking system that players loved. They also mentioned that the current game sales weren't indicative of the quality or content of the game.

However, another user named u/GlendrixDK went against the grain and explained that the map voting feature would likely leave out other maps that might be good to play in. This opinion makes sense as implementing map voting would result in some of the more unpopular maps never getting chosen.

The Reddit post continues to garner attention, and demand for map voting appears to be strong in the community. However, the absence of the feature has not deterred players from finding new ways to quickly level up their weapons and accounts.

