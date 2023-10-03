What to expect from Warzone Mobile in Call of Duty: Next event?

Call of Duty: Next event is the premier Modern Warfare 3 showcase event that will allow fans to see exclusive gameplay from Warzone Mobile, Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, and other features. Furthermore, the upcoming event will offer more information about the latest advances in Warzone 2, the new map Las Alamas, and Call of Duty Mobile.

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is the mobile equivalent of the popular PC battle royale. The title is not globally available as of yet. Interested players can already pre-register for it at the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

This article is going to be about the possible details to expect from Warzone Mobile in the Call of Duty: Next Event.

New features, maps, and more Warzone Mobile details expected at Call of Duty: Next event

Players can expect a glimpse of new features like the Zombie mode, shared progression, battle pass, deeper details about the game, and live gameplay footage at the Call of Duty: Next event.

Activision confirmed that this game will feature a smaller multiplayer mode for the franchise, featuring 120 players on the map. Bots may be used in the matches to increase matchmaking speeds. Maps like the fan-favorite Verdansk and Caldera are expected to be included in the mobile battle royale from Call of Duty.

It's been a while since there has been any update regarding the mobile version of Warzone. The game has had a limited release for players in Australia, Chile, Norway, and Sweden since March 2023.

The official release date is yet to be disclosed by Activision. Based on the date listed on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, it may come out in November 2023.

Additionally, this event will also showcase the following

New Warzone map - Call of Duty: Next event will reveal the latest Warzone map, Las Alamas. It will also feature live gameplay and a deep dive into the game features with Raven.

- Call of Duty: Next event will reveal the latest Warzone map, Las Alamas. It will also feature live gameplay and a deep dive into the game features with Raven. Zombies - The trailer premiere of the Zombies game mode in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Mobile will also be revealed in this Call of Duty event. It will also feature a deep dive into the game features with Treyarch.

- The trailer premiere of the Zombies game mode in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Mobile will also be revealed in this Call of Duty event. It will also feature a deep dive into the game features with Treyarch. MW3 Multiplayer Reveal - Fans will be able to catch a glimpse of the Multiplayer mode for COD's latest- Modern Warfare 3. This reveal will include live gameplay, a map showcase, and a game feature deep dive with Sledgehammer Games.

Warzone Mobile requirements

Although there is no official release of recommended system requirements to run this game, the minimum requirements for the limited release are listed below:

iPhone: requires iOS 16.0 or later

iPad: requires iPad OS 16.0 or later

Android: Adreno 618 or better.

Apple Memory: 4GB RAM or better.

Android Memory: 6GB RAM or better.

This is everything we know so far about Warzone Mobile. We will update the article as soon as more information is available.

The Call of Duty: Next event will take place October 5, 2023, at 9 PM PT. Regions like China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to catch the event live on the next day, that is October 6.