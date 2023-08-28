Warzone Mobile Graphics settings leaked

A recent tweet from reputed dataminer, @WZMIntel, provides a glimpse into the latest Warzone Mobile Graphics settings. Activision announced their next mobile battle royale entry during a Call of Duty Next stream. Expected to bring a bunch of new features and subtle gameplay changes, players were also informed of the title’s pre-registration schedule. The game will be available on both Android and iOS devices.

Tweeted from their official Twitter page on August 28, 2023, the leaker shared an image of prospective Warzone Mobile Graphics settings.

Find out about Frame Rate, Clarity, and other probable Warzone Mobile Graphics settings

Expand Tweet

Based on the photo, it seems Activision has tried a simplified approach with only a few sections in the settings compared to other BR titles.

A message below the host of settings states:

“The feature is only available for Activision testers and only by injection the code into the game.”

This indicates that the owner of the screenshot might be a tester, further solidifying the rumor. However, the account duly noted this isn't an official confirmation.

Certain YouTube leaks, such as the above from CovertMF, suggest there will be new weapons in the game along with free rewards to unlock through the Vehicle and Camo challenge events in the latest update. These observations also allude to the return of the armored royale challenge.

The latest version of Warzone will arrive soon on your devices. Follow us for more guides and reports regarding Activision's next line of Call of Duty titles.